In the FAWSL several Australians had a disappointing week.

Jacynta Galabaddarachchi’s West Ham United faced Sam Kerr’s Chelsea last Sunday. While Kerr was absent, Galabaddarachchi featured in the 8-0 rout in the Blues’ favour. Chelsea also had a mid-week continental cup semi-final, also known as the league cup. They won the game 1-0 against Manchester United. Kerr will play in her first English final on the 29th of February, 2020.

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro and his assistant manager Aaron D'Antino also had a continental cup semi-final mid-week. The Gunners beat Manchester City 2-1 in that game. This means the four Australians, including absent Caitlin Foord, are set to feature on the 29th of February final. Arsenal met Manchester City a second time on Sunday, this time for the FAWSL. They lost that match 2-1.

Tanya Oxtoby and Chloe Logarzo’s Bristol City were due to face Tottenham Hotspurs last Sunday but the game was postponed due to a water clogged pitch. Logarzo would not have featured due to Matildas’ duty.

In la Primera Division, Alex Chidiac missed the Atlético Madrid clash against Logrono due to a lingering ankle injury.

In la Seria A, Lisa De Vanna did not feature in last weekend’s Fiorentina match against the second to last-placed Tavagnacco. Her squad won the match 1-0. No reason was given for her omission from the team.

In other news, several Matildas will also be making their move to Europe soon.

Sixteen-year-old Mary Fowler, who is a dual EU citizen, has left Adelaide United for a rumored move to Montpellier in France.

Katrina Gorry and Clare Polkinhorne have signed and will be joining Norwegian Toppserien side Avaldsnes after the current W-League season. Norway’s league plays in a northern hemisphere summer schedule.

Steph Catley has also stated her intention to go abroad with FAWSL side Arsenal FC being the rumored destination. She stated her move would not be until the next trade window.