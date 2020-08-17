An Australian with an Aussie coaching team based in London is a smart choice, say insiders, ahead of the decision to appoint a new head coach of the Matildas.

Following Matildas head coach Ante Milicic’s resignation, there has been speculation overseas head coaches are in the frame.

Jill Ellis, Phil Neville, and Carolina Morace are three names that have been bandied about (though it’s largely speculation).

But now is not the time to look for a foreign coach for the Matildas.

Appointing an overseas coach - and his or her own’s coaching team - would send the wrong signal.

And it simply would not work as well.

Let’s not forget, Australia appointed a foreign coach for the Matildas around seven years ago when Hesterine de Reus was given the role in 2013.

It was a disaster.

The Dutchwoman was sacked by FFA after only 15 months amidst reports of a player mutiny, which forced both PFA to investigate and FFA to ultimately act, relieving her of the post.

Alen Stajcic reinvigorated the national team’s fortunes from 2014.

What is absolutely clear is the vastly underrated quality of Australian coaching and support staff.

This is a golden generation of Australian coaches, male and female.

And only an Australian coach can truly grasp the players’ mentality, understand the players, and know what it means for the nation to win a World Cup on home soil.

Take away the financial benefits of appointing an Australian, many local coaches have developed the players who will ultimately take the Matildas to World Cup glory in 2023.

Our coaches understand our players. And have the quality to back it up.

An Australian coaching team would know the players both in the national set-up and those coming through the system (and there could be a few pushing for selection in three years).

Australia's Joe Montemurro is surely one of the great modern-day coaching stories.

He went as a relative unknown from Australia’s W-League to English league success in London with Arsenal.

Encouragingly, a Matildas coaching team of Australians based in London working with Arsenal's Australian head coach is gaining traction, say insiders.

This option will also facilitate improved analysis and scouting on rival nations and players in various European leagues, not just London (where captain Sam Kerr is also based).

And with a team around him, Montemurro could potentially assign members of his coaching team to be based in Australia to maintain a link with players and coaches.

It’s not the first time an Australian national team has used London as its training base.

At the height of the Socceroos’ Premier League players, London was a regular base for camps and games.

It all makes sense as the Matildas move into preparations for the World Cup in three years.

“It would be a bad mistake to appoint a foreign coach,” one prominent Aussie coaching insider told FTBL.

FTBL agrees.

A London-based Matidas coaching dream team could be chosen from these names.

Head coach: Joe Montemurro

Could he coach Arsenal and look after the Matildas from his base in London?

It makes sense if he’s given a strong team around him that he knows and trusts.

Based in London and Australia, Montemurro and his team could keep tabs on the W-League and national youth teams while monitoring the growing number of European-based Matildas.

Australian coach of Arsenal Joe Montemurro with Dominque Bloodworth celebrating her 100th game. Could Montemurro be the missing ingredient in London for the Matildas?

Montemurro has proved himself in London.

He proved himself at Melbourne City and he should be given a chance to keep his Arsenal job going while managing the national team with a high-level coaching team around him in London and Australia.

Assistant: Heather Garriock

Over 100 caps for her nation, Garriock burst onto the Matildas scene as a teenager at the turn of the millennium.

She subsequently matured into one of the national team’s most effective and admired players, parlaying her extraordinary playing experience into the coaching ranks with W-League powerhouse Canberra United.

Heather Garriock: could be in the frame for a London-based coaching team for the Matildas

Garriock knows everything that needs to be known about the Matildas and has a sharp coaching brain.

She parted ways with United earlier this year after three years in the nation’s capital.

“H” is currently working as a pundit for Optus Sport.

However, her knowledge, experience, and passion for the national team would be a huge bonus as part of a 'dream team' of assistant coaches for the Matildas in London and Oz.

Assistant: Ante Juric

The former Socceroo knows what it’s like to inspire Australian fans at a FIFA World Cup in Australia, having been part of the famous Young Socceroos side of 1993, which reached the semi-finals.

Could Ante Juric (seen here with Matildas star Alanna Kennedy ) be part of a London-based Matildas coaching team?

Juric, 46, who holds a FIFA pro license, also has a wide range of coaching experience.

An analyst for the Socceroos and Matildas Olympics side, and a TD at the 2015 WWC in Canada as well as an assistant coach for the Matildas at the 2014 Asian Cup.

He has also worked for the Socceroos as an analyst and been head coach of the junior and Young Matildas sides.

What an asset he'd be in both London and Australia.