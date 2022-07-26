It was a resounding 4-0 win for the Junior Matildas yesterday, beating the Philippines in their opening match of Group B.  The 2022 AFF U18 Women's Championship is currently being held in Indonesia.

2022 AFF U18 Women's Championship

  • The 2022 AFF U18 Women's Championship is being held in Indonesia.
  • The Junior Matildas are in Group B, which also has Myanmar, Malaysia and the Philippines.
  • They opened their tournament with a 4-0 win against the Junior Malditas.

Australia's U17 team took to the field for the opening match against the Philippines at the Jakabaring Athletic Field in Palembang, Indonesia.  It was a pressure filled first half for the Filipinas, who fought off several Australian attacks.

The Junior Matildas were able to break the deadlock in the 26th minute, when midfielder Avaani Prakash, found the back of the net.  She would double her effort in the 62nd minute, getting a brace and making it 2-0.

This was followed by two more goals from striker India Breier and midfielder Maya Lobo for final score of 4-0.  Australia is now top of Group B after this first round, which saw the other group game finish 2-0 in favour of Myanmar.

The young Australians will next play Malaysia tomorrow followed by Myanmar on Friday.  The top two teams from this group will progress to the semi finals.

COMMBANK JUNIOR MATILDAS SQUAD | AFF U18 WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP 2022 | 22 JULY – 4 AUGUST 2022

Name

Position

Club / Member Federation

Ella ABDUL MASSIH

Defender

NSW Institute / Football NSW

Isabella ACCARDO

Defender

Football Victoria NTC / Football Victoria

Josie ALLAN

Forward

Newcastle Jets / Northern NSW Football

Tegan BERTOLISSIO

Defender

NSW Institute / Football NSW

Zara BOARD

Goalkeeper

Subiaco AFC / Football West

India BREIER

Forward

NSW Institute / Football NSW

Daisy BROWN

Forward

Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland

Georgia CASSIDY

Midfielder

Hyundai NTC / Football West

Alana CORTELLINO

Forward

Football Victoria NTC / Football Victoria

Leah DE OLIVEIRA

Forward

NSW Institute / Football NSW

Jonti FISHER

Midfielder

Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland

Tahlia FRANCO

Goalkeeper

NSW Institute / Football NSW

Charlie GIBSON

Defender

Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland

Erin GORDON

Defender

NSW Institute / Football NSW

Aimee HALL

Goalkeeper

NSW Institute / Football NSW

Shay HOLLMAN

Midfielder

NSW Institute / Football NSW

Zoe KARIPIDIS

Defender

Newcastle Jets / Northern NSW Football

Maya LOBO

Midfielder

NSW Institute / Football NSW

Megan MIFSUD

Defender

NSW Institute / Football NSW

Silver Bell MORRIS

Defender

Football Victoria NTC / Football Victoria

Ella O'GRADY

Forward

Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland

Avaani PRAKASH

Midfielder

NSW Institute / Football NSW

Sienna SAVESKA

Forward

NSW Institute / Football NSW

Mary STANIC-FLOODY

Midfielder

NSW Institute / Football NSW

Peta TRIMIS

Forward

NSW Institute / Football NSW

Chloe WALANDOUW

Defender

Newcastle Jets / Northern NSW Football

Grace WILSON

Goalkeeper

SA NTC / Football South Australia

Adelaide WYRZYNSKI

Forward

NSW Institute / Football NSW

Shadow Players

Name

Position

Club / Member Federation

Lily BARBER

Midfielder

SA NTC / Football South Australia

Margaret BARRETT

Forward

Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland

Jasmine BLACK

Goalkeeper

NSW Institute / Football NSW

Aleeah DAVERN

Midfielder

Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland

Ellen GETT

Forward

Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland

Claire SCARPIN

Forward

SA NTC / Football South Australia

Hayley WELLINGTON

Defender

SA NTC / Football South Australia

