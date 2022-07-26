It was a resounding 4-0 win for the Junior Matildas yesterday, beating the Philippines in their opening match of Group B. The 2022 AFF U18 Women's Championship is currently being held in Indonesia.

Australia's U17 team took to the field for the opening match against the Philippines at the Jakabaring Athletic Field in Palembang, Indonesia. It was a pressure filled first half for the Filipinas, who fought off several Australian attacks.

The Junior Matildas were able to break the deadlock in the 26th minute, when midfielder Avaani Prakash, found the back of the net. She would double her effort in the 62nd minute, getting a brace and making it 2-0.

This was followed by two more goals from striker India Breier and midfielder Maya Lobo for final score of 4-0. Australia is now top of Group B after this first round, which saw the other group game finish 2-0 in favour of Myanmar.

FULL TIME | Australia open their AFF U18 Womenâ€™s Championship 2022 campaign with a 4-0 win over the Philippines!



Australia's goalscorers:

Avaani Prakash 26th, 62nd

India Beier 59th

Maya Lobo 69th



Next up: Malaysia on Wednesday - 10:30 pm AEST#AFF #AFFU18Womens pic.twitter.com/UXPgj8Guwm — Football Australia (@FootballAUS) July 25, 2022

The young Australians will next play Malaysia tomorrow followed by Myanmar on Friday. The top two teams from this group will progress to the semi finals.

COMMBANK JUNIOR MATILDAS SQUAD | AFF U18 WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP 2022 | 22 JULY – 4 AUGUST 2022

Name Position Club / Member Federation Ella ABDUL MASSIH Defender NSW Institute / Football NSW Isabella ACCARDO Defender Football Victoria NTC / Football Victoria Josie ALLAN Forward Newcastle Jets / Northern NSW Football Tegan BERTOLISSIO Defender NSW Institute / Football NSW Zara BOARD Goalkeeper Subiaco AFC / Football West India BREIER Forward NSW Institute / Football NSW Daisy BROWN Forward Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland Georgia CASSIDY Midfielder Hyundai NTC / Football West Alana CORTELLINO Forward Football Victoria NTC / Football Victoria Leah DE OLIVEIRA Forward NSW Institute / Football NSW Jonti FISHER Midfielder Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland Tahlia FRANCO Goalkeeper NSW Institute / Football NSW Charlie GIBSON Defender Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland Erin GORDON Defender NSW Institute / Football NSW Aimee HALL Goalkeeper NSW Institute / Football NSW Shay HOLLMAN Midfielder NSW Institute / Football NSW Zoe KARIPIDIS Defender Newcastle Jets / Northern NSW Football Maya LOBO Midfielder NSW Institute / Football NSW Megan MIFSUD Defender NSW Institute / Football NSW Silver Bell MORRIS Defender Football Victoria NTC / Football Victoria Ella O'GRADY Forward Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland Avaani PRAKASH Midfielder NSW Institute / Football NSW Sienna SAVESKA Forward NSW Institute / Football NSW Mary STANIC-FLOODY Midfielder NSW Institute / Football NSW Peta TRIMIS Forward NSW Institute / Football NSW Chloe WALANDOUW Defender Newcastle Jets / Northern NSW Football Grace WILSON Goalkeeper SA NTC / Football South Australia Adelaide WYRZYNSKI Forward NSW Institute / Football NSW

Shadow Players

Name Position Club / Member Federation Lily BARBER Midfielder SA NTC / Football South Australia Margaret BARRETT Forward Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland Jasmine BLACK Goalkeeper NSW Institute / Football NSW Aleeah DAVERN Midfielder Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland Ellen GETT Forward Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland Claire SCARPIN Forward SA NTC / Football South Australia Hayley WELLINGTON Defender SA NTC / Football South Australia

