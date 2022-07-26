The Junior Matildas beat the Philippine's in their opening match of the 2022 AFF U18 Women's Championship.
It was a resounding 4-0 win for the Junior Matildas yesterday, beating the Philippines in their opening match of Group B. The 2022 AFF U18 Women's Championship is currently being held in Indonesia.
2022 AFF U18 Women's Championship
- The 2022 AFF U18 Women's Championship is being held in Indonesia.
- The Junior Matildas are in Group B, which also has Myanmar, Malaysia and the Philippines.
- They opened their tournament with a 4-0 win against the Junior Malditas.
Australia's U17 team took to the field for the opening match against the Philippines at the Jakabaring Athletic Field in Palembang, Indonesia. It was a pressure filled first half for the Filipinas, who fought off several Australian attacks.
The Junior Matildas were able to break the deadlock in the 26th minute, when midfielder Avaani Prakash, found the back of the net. She would double her effort in the 62nd minute, getting a brace and making it 2-0.
This was followed by two more goals from striker India Breier and midfielder Maya Lobo for final score of 4-0. Australia is now top of Group B after this first round, which saw the other group game finish 2-0 in favour of Myanmar.
FULL TIME | Australia open their AFF U18 Womenâ€™s Championship 2022 campaign with a 4-0 win over the Philippines!— Football Australia (@FootballAUS) July 25, 2022
Australia's goalscorers:
Avaani Prakash 26th, 62nd
India Beier 59th
Maya Lobo 69th
Next up: Malaysia on Wednesday - 10:30 pm AEST#AFF #AFFU18Womens pic.twitter.com/UXPgj8Guwm
The young Australians will next play Malaysia tomorrow followed by Myanmar on Friday. The top two teams from this group will progress to the semi finals.
COMMBANK JUNIOR MATILDAS SQUAD | AFF U18 WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP 2022 | 22 JULY – 4 AUGUST 2022
|
Name
|
Position
|
Club / Member Federation
|
Ella ABDUL MASSIH
|
Defender
|
NSW Institute / Football NSW
|
Isabella ACCARDO
|
Defender
|
Football Victoria NTC / Football Victoria
|
Josie ALLAN
|
Forward
|
Newcastle Jets / Northern NSW Football
|
Tegan BERTOLISSIO
|
Defender
|
NSW Institute / Football NSW
|
Zara BOARD
|
Goalkeeper
|
Subiaco AFC / Football West
|
India BREIER
|
Forward
|
NSW Institute / Football NSW
|
Daisy BROWN
|
Forward
|
Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland
|
Georgia CASSIDY
|
Midfielder
|
Hyundai NTC / Football West
|
Alana CORTELLINO
|
Forward
|
Football Victoria NTC / Football Victoria
|
Leah DE OLIVEIRA
|
Forward
|
NSW Institute / Football NSW
|
Jonti FISHER
|
Midfielder
|
Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland
|
Tahlia FRANCO
|
Goalkeeper
|
NSW Institute / Football NSW
|
Charlie GIBSON
|
Defender
|
Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland
|
Erin GORDON
|
Defender
|
NSW Institute / Football NSW
|
Aimee HALL
|
Goalkeeper
|
NSW Institute / Football NSW
|
Shay HOLLMAN
|
Midfielder
|
NSW Institute / Football NSW
|
Zoe KARIPIDIS
|
Defender
|
Newcastle Jets / Northern NSW Football
|
Maya LOBO
|
Midfielder
|
NSW Institute / Football NSW
|
Megan MIFSUD
|
Defender
|
NSW Institute / Football NSW
|
Silver Bell MORRIS
|
Defender
|
Football Victoria NTC / Football Victoria
|
Ella O'GRADY
|
Forward
|
Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland
|
Avaani PRAKASH
|
Midfielder
|
NSW Institute / Football NSW
|
Sienna SAVESKA
|
Forward
|
NSW Institute / Football NSW
|
Mary STANIC-FLOODY
|
Midfielder
|
NSW Institute / Football NSW
|
Peta TRIMIS
|
Forward
|
NSW Institute / Football NSW
|
Chloe WALANDOUW
|
Defender
|
Newcastle Jets / Northern NSW Football
|
Grace WILSON
|
Goalkeeper
|
SA NTC / Football South Australia
|
Adelaide WYRZYNSKI
|
Forward
|
NSW Institute / Football NSW
Shadow Players
|
Name
|
Position
|
Club / Member Federation
|
Lily BARBER
|
Midfielder
|
SA NTC / Football South Australia
|
Margaret BARRETT
|
Forward
|
Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland
|
Jasmine BLACK
|
Goalkeeper
|
NSW Institute / Football NSW
|
Aleeah DAVERN
|
Midfielder
|
Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland
|
Ellen GETT
|
Forward
|
Football Queensland-QAS / Football Queensland
|
Claire SCARPIN
|
Forward
|
SA NTC / Football South Australia
|
Hayley WELLINGTON
|
Defender
|
SA NTC / Football South Australia
