Twitter's 'Sports Fandom Research' presents regular tracking of how the platform influences sports culture around the world, which given there are 4.6 million active tweeters Australia-wide, is unsurprisingly substantial.

But can a news feed of strangers and 280 characters or less ever truly replicate the time-honoured sense of community that spawned from your local?

Are Twitter wars secretly the Gen Y equivalent of a pub brawl? You may not get your teeth knocked out, but when was the last time someone lost their job after a drunken comment down at the pub?

Here's what the platform's research has to say:

"Twitter is the ultimate virtual pub"