Judging purely on the performances of the two Australians, Kerr can feel a little lucky with the smash-and-grab manner of Chelsea's triumph. But it was the Matildas' captain's last-minute run that helped seal Chelsea's victory.

The Blues took the lead after just seven minutes through star English striker Beth England, who buried a scrappy rebound following Maren Mjelde's insistent header kept a cross in the danger zone.

England said recently that the arrival of Kerr has made her a better player and she looked the more dangerous of the strikers all night - as she has throughout this season - and she snatched the ball of the tip of Kerr's boot to bury the go-ahead.

After conceding so early, Arsenal dominated large swathes of the match with Caitlin Foord the clear standout.

The Matildas' short Gunners stint has been sensational so far. After scoring on her debut a week ago, Foord outshone one of the world's best strikers, teammate Vivianne Miedema, for the majority of the game.

The English commentators were insistent that Foord was the 'heart and soul' of Arsenal's play and had 'changed the team' as the winger set up multiple close opportunities.

She sent through enticing through-balls over and over and had two devastatingly powerful driven efforts blocked.

On the other end, Kerr was also heavily involved but with less success. She was played through on goal in the 67th minute but could only rifle her effort into Manuela Zinzberger, while her passing was also tepid for the majority of the game.

It seemed to swing Foord and Arsenal's way when the Gunners eventually scored an equaliser through Leah Williamson's tidy effort and Foord had multiple other efforts blocked as Arsenal increased the pressure.

But eventually, Kerr would have the last laugh.

The Australian burst down the right flank on the 92nd minute, carrying the ball all the way to the touchline before nutmegging her opponent, tucking a perfectly weighted ball that made its way through to England in front of an open goal.