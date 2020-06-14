Jane Fernandez is pulling the strings behind the AsOne World Cup bid, so far with very impressive results. She says the results so far will be nothing compared to the results of actually hosting.

“Hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ here (in Australia and New Zealand) will accelerate our game like nothing else,” Fernandez told the FFA Podcast.

“We (FFA) have said before that we are committed to reaching 50-50 in female and male participation, and that is what this competition is going to allow us to achieve. 

“It is also going to help FIFA achieve some of their main targets – one being 60 million women and girls playing football right across the world by 2026.

“We can help them (FIFA) achieve that, we provide the best opportunity to achieve that goal.”

PLUS...

W-League's only female coach on the 'opportunities and ramifications' in football's future

Newcastle Jets stand-in head coach Ashley Wilson is leading a growing crop of promising women coaches in Australian football and is full of praise for the pathway the W-League has provided for women.

PLUS...

Simon: 'I would tell myself, it's not going to be an easy road'

Kyah Simon's frank and insightful Q&A session with young fans gives a sense of perspective on the Matildas' veterans journey so far.

She also spoke about the logistics involved in hosting the tournament, which is continually expanding as women's football reaches new heights.

“2023 will be the first time that FIFA has included a base camp option for a FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Fernandez explained. 

“A base camp is a hotel and a training site, they get matched together, and that is where teams have the opportunity to base themselves throughout the whole competition, rather than moving from city to city. 

“We have proposed over 54 sites for base camps across regional areas and also right across New Zealand – we want this competition to reach the length and the breadth of both countries.”  

PLUS...

Trailblazing football president says OZ / NZ World Cup would be 'a historic tournament of firsts'

One of the only female football presidents in the world says that the Australian and New Zealand AsOne 2023 World Cup bid ticks every box.

PLUS...

Walsh: 'Hosting the World Cup will unify Australian football'

Matildas legend Sarah Walsh has done it all at international level, but still can't put into words what it would mean to see the Matildas walk out to a packed home crowd in the 2023 World Cup.

PLUS...

FFA: This isn't a 2022 repeat. We've changed, FIFA's changed

FFA boss James Johnson has detailed how the process, FIFA and FFA have all changed since Australia's disastrous bid for the 2022 World Cup.