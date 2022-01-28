She's a pivotal member of his A-League Women's squad but Brisbane coach Garrath McPherson is urging Katrina Gorry to make the best decision for herself as the midfielder mulls over an offer from an overseas club.

Gorry has quickly got back to her best with the Roar after her return at the start of the season following the birth of daughter Harper.

The 29-year-old's form had her in contention for a Matildas recall at the Women's Asian Cup, but concerns over travelling to India with a baby forced her to knock back a call-up.

That decision has been to the Roar's benefit with Gorry set to play a crucial role in the team's push to reach this season's finals, starting with the visit of second-placed Melbourne City to Redcliffe on Saturday.

Gorry might not be in Australia for the entire campaign however, admitting recently she's got a contract from a foreign club waiting to be signed at home.

"Katrina needs to do what's best for Katrina," McPherson told AAP.

"We'll be kicking her out the door I think if she was umm-ing and ahh-ing.

"She's a very loyal person but for her to continue to be the best footballer she can be a 40-game-per-year season is what she needs."

For now though Gorry remains crucial to McPherson's plans as the Roar attempt to find the form to climb the ladder in the back half of the campaign in pursuit of a top four berth.

A comeback win over Wellington Phoenix a fortnight ago was the Roar's second victory in seven matches but their momentum was halted somewhat by a COVID-19 outbreak which forced last weekend's clash with Newcastle to be postponed.

"The first trip in and out of Sydney was always going to be a dicey one for us," McPherson said of his team's COVID-19 issues.

"When you mix in with the general population on airplanes to and from it's inevitable unfortunately."

McPherson says he'll be one player down on the bench for Saturday's game against City, who will be eager to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to ladder leaders Sydney FC last weekend.

