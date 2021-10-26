Alen Stajcic has been appointed by the Philippine Football Federation as the new head coach of the Philippine Women's National Team. His long time associate Nahuel Arrarte will be joining him.
The Australian Head coach joins the Philippine Women's National Team (PWNT) with an extensive resumé of coaching in Australia. Included in his 25-years of coaching experience, Stajcic had previously been the head coach of the Matildas and most recently Central Coast Mariners.
The full announcement was made by the Philippines Football Federation and can be viewed using this link.
Stajcic's is best known for his time coaching the Australian Women's National Team from 2014 to 2019. During this period he guided them to the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, 2016 Rio Olympic Games and helped qualify the Matildas for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Despite being nominated in 2018 for Best FIFA Women's Coach, his Matildas tenure came to a controversial end several months prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Stajcic ultimately received an apology from the FA and a reported six-figure settlement according to the Sydney Morning Herald for the dismissal.
Stajcic was subsequently appointed head coach of Central Coast Mariners and took the team from the wooden spoon to a third place A-League Men's finish last season. He stepped down from the position after the Mariner's 2020-21 campaign.
After his departure from the A-League club, Stajcic spoke to FTBL's Dave Lewis earlier this year about his next possible move:
“I haven’t limited myself to anything (be it the men’s or women’s game).
“I’ve been spending time at home with the kids during the lockdown in Sydney.
“After working 25 years straight as a full time coach it’s been nice to sit back and reflect over the past few months, and have a bit of time off.”
“We are thrilled that Alen Stajcic has accepted the position to be the head coach of the Philippine Women’s National Team head coach,” said Araneta.
“His appointment shows the commitment and determination of the PFF to give our women’s national team the best possible chance to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.”
PFF general secretary Edwin Gastanes added: “Coach Alen Stajcic has the capabilities to elevate the Philippine Women’s team on the Asian stage and beyond.
“We look forward to what he can bring to the team which has qualified to the final competition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022.”
Stajcic will be replacing former PWNT head coach Marlon Maro. Nahuel Arrarte will be joining him as assistant coach. Arrarte had previously been Stajcic's assistant with the Matildas from 2017 to 2019 and most recently acted as his assistant coach with Central Coast Mariners.
Both men will start assembling their squad for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup starting next month, during a two month Filipino player tryout and training camp to be held in Irvine, California, USA.
The full AFC Women's Asian Cup draw is scheduled for this Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 6PM AEDT. It will be broadcast live and can be viewed using this link.