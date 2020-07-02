These eleven proposed principles were disclosed in a discussion paper called XI Principles for the future of Australian football. The document is described as a "living document", designed to be used and modified by the FFA as it moves forward.

The proposed principles are the results of extensive discussions and feedback from "stakeholders, partners, and participants across the football ecosystem" according to FFA Chief Executive Officer, James Johnson.

Johnson stated in the FFA press release:

"The eleven principles cover a wide cross-section of the Australian game and seeks to address some of the major challenges it faces today – from the development of Australia’s football identity, to the optimisation of competition structures, the establishment of world class youth development pathways, and the ongoing positioning of Australia’s national teams – especially the Westfield Matildas and Socceroos – as the unifying symbols of the sport."

These Starting XI principles also take into consideration the short and long term impacts of COVID-19 on the Australian football landscape. They aim to help rebuild and transform the most diverse and globally connected sport in the country.

The Starting IX proposed principles are the following:

Build a consistent and strong identity for Australian football which inspires all Australians.

Develop a new narrative for football which signifies a fresh start for the game in Australia, successfully ties together all new initiatives and distinguishes it from other sporting codes in the country.

Establish an integrated and thriving football ecosystem driven by a modern domestic transfer system.

Create a dynamic and engaging football product by optimising competition structures to connect Australian football; promote competitive balance and tension; promote uncertainty of outcome; incentivise sporting achievement; and prioritise the fan experience.

Create a world class environment for youth development / production by increasing match minutes for youth players and streamlining the player pathway.

Create a strong culture around coach development by emphasising the importance of the role as a skilled position and a vital link in player development.

Transition towards a modern, fit-for-purpose governance framework for football in Australia in line with global standards and best-practice sports governance in Australia.

Create an operating and governance model for the A-League, W-League and Y-League which is fit for the current circumstances.

Ensure that football becomes more open and accessible to the Australian community and that cost does not remain a barrier to participation.

Continue the growth of the game by driving participation of women and girls and enhancing existing competition structures to promote player development.

Position the Westfield Matildas and the Socceroos as the unifying symbols of the game and heroes who epitomise the Australian football identity to inspire every young Australian regardless of their ability or background

Those interested in reading the entire document can click on this link.