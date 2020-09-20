The Matildas confirmed on Twitter that they are now in conversations to try to fix the issue after the absence of women's sizes drew national coverage around Australia.

FFA and Nike's decision not to produce te Matildas away kit in a women's silhouette drew huge criticism after it was announced on Friday, with the original Twitter confirmation simply stating that they would try to fix the issue for their next kit launch in 2022.

Ellie Carpenter modelled the away kit during the launch, with the kit instead taking a more casual t-shirt-like, unisex shape. However that didn't prevent fans and pundits alike calling it an "own goal" for FFA that overshadowed the launch itself.

Yesterday evening FFA appeared to backflip on this decision and are now consulting with Nike, saying they would provide more information as soon as possible.