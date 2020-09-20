Outrage over the absence of women's sizes for the new Matildas away kit have led FFA to enter negotiations with Nike on attempting to redress the issue.
The Matildas confirmed on Twitter that they are now in conversations to try to fix the issue after the absence of women's sizes drew national coverage around Australia.
FFA and Nike's decision not to produce te Matildas away kit in a women's silhouette drew huge criticism after it was announced on Friday, with the original Twitter confirmation simply stating that they would try to fix the issue for their next kit launch in 2022.
Ellie Carpenter modelled the away kit during the launch, with the kit instead taking a more casual t-shirt-like, unisex shape. However that didn't prevent fans and pundits alike calling it an "own goal" for FFA that overshadowed the launch itself.
Yesterday evening FFA appeared to backflip on this decision and are now consulting with Nike, saying they would provide more information as soon as possible.
.@FFA understands & acknowledges the frustration regarding 2020 National Team away kits not being available in women’s silhouettes.— Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) September 19, 2020
FFA is presently consulting with Nike and will provide a further update as soon as possible.