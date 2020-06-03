The following list was compiled after a fan popular vote:

Adelaide United FC - Sarah Willacy

The Adelaide goalkeeper has been with the club since the 2014/15 season making 38 appearances so far. She played all of Adelaide's 12 games this last season and was called up to the Matildas for the first time in November. During the W-League off-season Willacy plays in the WNPL's Adelaide City and West Adelaide.

Brisbane Roar FC - Hayley Raso

Hayley Raso returned to the Brisbane Roar for her 5th season with the club, 7th in the W-League. Raso made 8 appearances this last season, scoring 4 goals before signing with Everton FC in January. It is unlikely that she will return in the near future as the FAWSL season overlaps with the W-League. In total she has made 76 W-League appearances scoring 23 goals.

Canberra United - Simone Charley

The 2019-20 W-League season was the first for Simone Charley. She had joined Canberra United on loan from the NWSL's Portland Thorns. Charley played in 11 matches finishing the season with 5 goals for the club. Prior to being voted to this fan award, Charley had been voted Canberra United's 2019-20 Supporter's Player of the Year.

Melbourne City FC - Ellie Carpenter

Ellie Carpenter joined Melbourne City FC on loan from the Portland Thorns for the 2019-20 season. It was her first with the Melbourne club after two seasons with Canberra United and two with the Western Sydney Wanderers prior to that. The Matildas defender played in all 14 games of the club's Premiers and Championship winning season, scoring twice.

Melbourne Victory - Jenna McCormick

This was McCormick's first season with the Melbourne Victory and 7th W-League season. The two sport phenom, who also played AFLW for Adelaide from 2017-2019, played 12 games for the Victory's 2019-20 season. McCormick received her first Matildas call up last year.