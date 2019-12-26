Canberra United v Western Sydney Wanderers Player Ratings

By
Western Sydney Wanderers have extended their unbeaten start to the season and moved back to the top of the table after an impressive 4-0 victory over Canberra United at McKellar Park on a smokey Thursday night in the nation's capital.

Buoyed by the confidence gained from last week's thrashing of Sydney FC in the derby, Wanderers produced a clinical second half display to sweep Canberra aside.

Denise O'Sullivan came back to haunt her former club as she chose an excellent time to score her first ever W-League goal.

In an even first half, it was Kyra Cooney-Cross who picked up where she left off by heading the Wanderers into the lead from a pinpoint Erica Halloway cross just before halftime, however, the second half was one-way traffic as the away side stepped up a gear and produced three unanswered goals through O'Sullivan, Kristen Hamilton & Lynn Williams.

Canberra will feel the scoreline didn't truly reflect the contest but they were simply outclassed in the second stanza by a side who will now surely have to be considered favourites for the title.

CANBERRA UNITED

Sham Khamis - 7

Produced a solid display and will be unsure how she conceded four. Was left exposed multiple times in the second half and could do very little to deny the visitors.

Nikola Orgill - 7

Had a quiet game, with Wanderers focussing down the opposite flank.

Jessie Rasschaert - 6

Was impressive in the first half as Williams & Hamilton were rarely seen, however she could do little to stop the onslaught in the second period.

Kaleigh Kurtz - 6

Like Rasschaert, was unable to stem the tide in the second half as the away side ran away with it.

Karly Roestbakken - 6

Had a torrid time trying to handle the likes of Williams and Hamilton, whilst also having to worry about the overlapping Holloway.

