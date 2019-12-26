Canberra United v Western Sydney Wanderers Player Ratings

Buoyed by the confidence gained from last week's thrashing of Sydney FC in the derby, Wanderers produced a clinical second half display to sweep Canberra aside.

Denise O'Sullivan came back to haunt her former club as she chose an excellent time to score her first ever W-League goal.

In an even first half, it was Kyra Cooney-Cross who picked up where she left off by heading the Wanderers into the lead from a pinpoint Erica Halloway cross just before halftime, however, the second half was one-way traffic as the away side stepped up a gear and produced three unanswered goals through O'Sullivan, Kristen Hamilton & Lynn Williams.

Canberra will feel the scoreline didn't truly reflect the contest but they were simply outclassed in the second stanza by a side who will now surely have to be considered favourites for the title.