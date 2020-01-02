Brisbane Roar Mackenzie Arnold - 7.5

Some good blocks and looked pretty safe. Could have possibly done better with the opening goal she conceded after her block fell at the feet of Mijatovic, but it was poor defending to leave Mijatovic unmarked.

Carson Pickett - 7.5

Beautiful run and passing. Always get what you expect from Pickett and that is a honest performance.

Celeste Boureille - 8

83 touches, 62 passes and 81% accuracy. A very good shift.

Clare Polkinghorne - 7.5

Very reliable as always.

Rylee Baisden - 6.5

Involved but couldn’t help Brisbane capitalise enough.

Katrina Gorry - 7.5

Plenty of involvement. Fell for it when Aivi Luik got her to concede a penalty. But otherwise she worked hard in defence and in the middle of the park.

Couldn’t blame her really in all honesty for either goal.