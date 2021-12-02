The annual Australasia Best Sport Team report is put out Platinum Asset Management in partnership with GAIN LINE Analytics. First issued in 2018, this is the first year the Sydney FC based team finished in top spot.

Australasia's Best Sporting Team

Nearly 200 teams from 16 sporting competitions were evaluated for the report.

Sydney FC Men ranked top with the women's side climbing to fifth.

10 of the top 25 Australasian Best Sporting Teams are women's sides.

The full report can be found using this link.

The Sydney FC Men's team rose three spots from their 2020 rank while the women's team saw their final placement increase a remarkable 19 spots to 5th this year.

The A-Leagues club's respective teams finished topped in the ranking for their respective genders. Both teams are the only association football teams to place in the top 10. Melbourne City Men were the only other team in the top 25, finishing 13th.

Association Football was not the only sport included in the report. In total teams from 16 competitions were evaluated with 15 of them represented in the top 25 list this year. 10 of the 25 finalists were women's sides.

Top 25 Australasian Best Sporting Teams

Ranking 2020 Rank Team Name Competition Country/State ABT Score 1 3 Sydney FC A-League (M) NSW 3.36 2 2 Crusaders Super Rugby NZ 3.34 3 22 Sydney Sixers BBL NSW 3.00 4 1 Melbourne Storm NRL VIC 2.85 5 24 Sydney FC A-League (W) NSW 2.41 6 10 Perth Wildcats NBL WA 2.39 7 7 Geelong Cats AFL VIC 2.30 8 4 New South Wales Breakers WNCL NSW 2.29 9 - Melbourne United NBL VIC 2.29 10 20 Penrith Panthers NRL NSW 2.17 11 - Port Adelaide AFL SA 2.08 12 13 Brisbane Heat WBBL QLD 2.05 13 - Melbourne City A-League (M) VIC 2.00 14 - Melbourne Aces ABL VIC 1.95 15 16 Sydney Sirens AWIHL (2020) NSW 1.90 16 - Southside Flyers WNBL VIC 1.80 17 19 Sydney Roosters NRL NSW 1.75 18 - Queensland Fire WNCL QLD 1.72 19 - Sunshine Coast Lightning Netball QLD 1.70 20 - Melbourne Demons AFLW VIC 1.68 21 - South Sydney Rabitohs NRL NSW 1.62 22 - Adelaide Crows AFLW SA 1.58 23 5 Richmond Tigers AFL VIC 1.57 24 - Brisbane Lions AFLW QLD 1.43 25 - Dire Wolves LCO/esports NZ 1.43

White Background = Men's sides, Grey Background = Women's sides

As part of the award Sydney FC have received a A$10000 award which they have chosen to donate to the Sydney FC Foundation. The grant will in part help fund the Foundation's Sydney FC Powerchair football team.

Speaking of his club's accomplishment on the Sydney FC website, CEO Danny Townsend stated:

“To have the highest rated men’s and women’s teams of all codes in Australia and New Zealand is a huge achievement.

“Over the last five years our Men’s and Women’s teams have competed in eight out of 10 Grand Finals and it is this consistency that has delivered this accolade.

“I’d like to congratulate everyone at the club from our owners David Traktovenko and Scott Barlow and our Board of Directors to our coaching staff and players, as well as our Members who have stuck by us during a difficult time through displacement from our home stadium and the global pandemic.

“It is an outstanding achievement to celebrate and we will look to challenge for the title again next year.”

Sydney FC open their A-League Women's season on Saturday, December 4 in a double header which sees the women's side play at 5pm and the Men's side play at 7:45pm. Both teams face Newcastle Jets at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

The full A-League schedule can be found using this link.