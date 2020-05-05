We talk about Mark Schwarzer, Craig Johnson, Tim Cahill, Harry Kewell, Mark Viduka and so on. These men and quiet a few more are rightly considered legends of our game.

However, how often do we celebrate the fantastic women who have endured far more challenges in representing their country than most of the men who have pulled on the Green & Gold?

However, how often do we celebrate the fantastic women who have endured far more challenges in representing their country than most of the men who have pulled on the Green & Gold?

The top six names when it comes to appearances for Australia are women. Cheryl Salisbury leads the way with 151 games over a 15 year career. Goal scoring record holder Lisa De Vanna (150), Heather Garriock (130), Clare Polkinghorne (125), Elise Kellond-Knight (113) and Joey Peters (110) have all earned more caps for Australia than any other male in the history of Australian football.

Schwarzer with 109 games leads the way for the men, one ahead of all time leading goal scorer Cahill.

Melbourne City defender Chelsea Blissett, touted by many as a future Matilda, urged fans to take note of who’s gone before them in women’s football.

“I think that it is important to celebrate legendary women in Australian football,” says Blissett, who was part of the Young Matildas set up last year. “These women put in the same amount of hard work and dedication as their male counterparts.

“They sacrificed a lot to move the game forward and become Australian football icons.”

Women’s football is now part of the mainstream sporting landscape in Australia. It should be talked about just like the men's game.