With both sides looking to register their first win of the season, Perth came out of the blocks firing and did everything but score in the opening stages as they were denied the opener by the crossbar twice, and then Sarah Willacy in the Adelaide goal.

Having withstood considerable pressure in the opening half an hour, it was the home side who took the lead against the run of play with their first shot on target when Chelsie Dawber punished the Perth defence in the 38th minute, before Adelaide then doubled their lead with just their second shot on target, when Mary Fowler found the bottom corner to give the Reds a surprise 2-0 lead at halftime.

Perth were arguably the better side in the opening stanza and reduced the deficit just seven minutes into the second half when Crystal Thomas produced an excellent run and finish, but just when it looked like Adelaide had done enough to earn their first win of the season, Morgan Andrews was given an opportunity to salvage a point for the visitors, and the American made no mistake from the spot in the 93rd minute to leave both sides still searching for their first win this season.

ADELAIDE UNITED

Sarah Willacy - 7.5

The Adelaide shot-stopper continued her impressive form by making several crucial saves to deny Perth going ahead early in the game.

Emily Hodgson - 7

Limited opportunities to get forward, but got through her work without being seriously tested.

Julia Ashley - 7

Turned inside and out by Thomas for Perth's 1st goal, but otherwise another solid display from the American.

Amber Brooks - 7.5

No player had more touches than the Adelaide skipper, and she contributed in both defence and attack as her she often dictates possession from the back. Was a pillar of strength tonight.