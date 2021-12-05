A-League's Victory add three including American striker Williams

Melbourne Victory have expanded their roster to twenty-one players with the addition of their three newest signings ahead of the club's A-League Women's season opener later today.

Melbourne Victory Signings

Melbourne Victory now have 21 players signed for the 2021-22 season.

Former Wanderers player Lynn Williams has been added on a short-term loan.

Goalkeeper Sophia Varley and young prospect Alana Murphy have also signed senior contracts.

The biggest of the three additions is the Lynn Williams. The American international is making a return to the A-League Women after having played for Western Sydney Wanderers during the 2019-20 season. Her first short stay was successful, with Williams scoring four times in her five matches.

Lynn Williams vs Sydney FC - 19/20 W-League Game 5 (20th December 2019) #WSW pic.twitter.com/6VOPbBoSI9 — Western Sydney Wanderers Goals (@WSWGoals) December 22, 2019

Like during the 2019-20 campaign, this loan from her current club North Carolina Courage is a short-term one, with Williams' stay lasting until January 7, 2022. Speaking about her decision to return to the A-League, Williams said:

“I’m thrilled to be back in Australia and joining Melbourne Victory in an exciting time for women’s football in this country.



“Jeff and the girls have been the team to beat and to be joining the squad for the upcoming season is an exciting opportunity."

Williams most recently played in Australia for the US Women's National Team. The striker started in both matches against against the Matildas last week. Prior to that she had represented her country 45 times and was part of this last Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games Bronze medal winning team.

Her new head coach Jeff Hopkins expressed his excitement of adding someone of Williams' caliber and experience upon her signing:

“We’re incredibly pleased to have someone of Lynn’s calibre joining the squad for the upcoming season,” Hopkins said.



“Her speed and agility in the final third is what sets Lynn apart from many players at her level and to have her join our attacking line is an exciting prospect.



"Lynn’s career in the NWSL speaks for itself, winning a range of team and individual accolades in the competition, and we believe that her winning mentality will help us in our quest for silverware this season.”



Williams' loan still needs to pass international clearance prior to her addition to the squad. The club did not specify if she would be available for their opening match this evening.

Victory do have two other new player though who should be available right away. The first is Sophia Varley, a former Victoria NTC program player who has prior experience in the A-League. She signed with cross-town rival Melbourne City for the last few weeks of last year's campaign.

Varley has yet to make her A-League Women's debut though. This could be a difficult season for the 17-year old to due so as she is not the only keeper on Victory's books. The Melbourne club also have shot-stoppers Casey Dumont and Melissa Maizels.

Finally, Victory officially signed Alana Murphy to their their senior squad. Murphy is the first Elite Girls Program graduate to make the transition to a senior contract. She spoke to Melbourne Victory earlier this year, when she was originally promoted to train with the senior squad.

âœï¸ Alana Murphy becomes the first player to graduate from our Elite Girls Program into the senior squad!



🎥 @goldleafcreativ #MVFC pic.twitter.com/o3KofHmbfw — Melbourne Victory Women (@mvfcwomen) August 11, 2021

Melbourne Victory open their season this evening against Adelaide United. The kickoff is at 16:05 AEDT at AAMI Park and is a double header with the men's team. The women's match can also be viewed on Paramount+ and 10Bold.