The 21-year old will be competing in her fourth A-League Women's season. She spent last year at Canberra United, joining them from Perth Glory with whom she had spent two seasons, having made her debut during their 2018-19 campaign.

In total she has 12 A-League appearances in her first three seasons. The versatile player, who has previously also played in midfield wide on both sides of the pitch, was largely utilized as a right back with Canberra last campaign.

She then went abroad and joined Seria A side Lazio, spending the last three months with the side in Italy. Matildas player Ella Mastrantonio is also currently with the club.

Foletta has now returned to Australian soil and signed with Brisbane Roar for the remainder of the season. She has already trained with her new team this week. Speaking after having signed with Roar, Foletta said:

"I'm really happy to be here. I was looking for a change and I'm really excited to be playing here in Queensland.

"Everyone has been so welcoming, the staff are amazing, and the girls have been awesome.

"The quality is really good too. The girls played some really good football in the first match and I'm excited to be part of it."

Addressing her time abroad Foletta added: "It was a really good experience, I learnt a lot technically, and it was definitely a good life and footballing experience.