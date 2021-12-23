Four A-League Women's games are scheduled for this week's Round four, after the Perth Glory versus Adelaide United match was postponed.
Round four starts with one game scheduled on Thursday, continues with one fixture on Boxing Day and ends with two matches on Monday. Two of the games are double headers with A-League men's teams.
A-League Women Round Four
- Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory both undefeated entering Round Four.
- Western Sydney, Wellington, Brisbane Roar and Canberra are looking for first win.
- Perth Glory and Adelaide United match postponed due to border restrictions.
A review of last round's A-League action can be found on The Women's Game.
Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory enter the round with a perfect record, with the Blues overtaking the victorian team last week on goal difference to claim the top spot in the A-League Women.
At the other end of the ladder, Western Sydney Wanderers, Wellington Phoenix, Canberra United and Brisbane Roar are still looking for their first win. The first match of the round between Roar and United may see one team accomplish this.
Two derbies is occurring this weekend. Melbourne City will be looking to take their revenge on Melbourne Victory after loosing to their cross-town rivals in Round two. Sydney FC will be looking to keep their momentum going with a win against Western Sydney Wanderers like they accomplished likewise in Round two.
Here is the ladder entering Round Four:
|Position
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Its
|1
|Sydney FC
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|9
|2
|Melbourne Victory
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|4
|6
|9
|3
|Melbourne City
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|6
|4
|Perth Glory
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5
|Newcastle Jets
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|5
|2
|4
|6
|Adelaide United
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|7
|Western Sydney Wanderers
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|2
|8
|Wellington Phoenix
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|8
|-7
|1
|9
|Canberra United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|10
|Brisbane Roar
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|0
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Canberra United versus Brisbane Roar
Time: 17:05 AEDT
Where: Viking Park
How to watch: Paramount+
Sunday, December 26, 2021
Melbourne Victory versus Melbourne City
Time: 17:05 AEDT
Where: AAMI Park
How to watch: Paramount+ and 10Bold
Note: The match is a double header with the A-League Men's Melbourne Victory versus Western United game.
Monday, December 27, 2021
Sydney FC versus Western Sydney Wanderers
Time: 16:05 AEDT
Where: Leichhardt Oval
How to watch: Paramount+
Wellington Phoenix versus Newcastle Jets
Time: 18:45 AEDT
Where: Central Coast Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+
Note: The match is a double header with the A-League Men's Central Coast versus Wellington Phoenix game.
