Round four starts with one game scheduled on Thursday, continues with one fixture on Boxing Day and ends with two matches on Monday. Two of the games are double headers with A-League men's teams.

A-League Women Round Four

Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory both undefeated entering Round Four.

Western Sydney, Wellington, Brisbane Roar and Canberra are looking for first win.

Perth Glory and Adelaide United match postponed due to border restrictions.

A review of last round's A-League action can be found on The Women's Game.

Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory enter the round with a perfect record, with the Blues overtaking the victorian team last week on goal difference to claim the top spot in the A-League Women.

At the other end of the ladder, Western Sydney Wanderers, Wellington Phoenix, Canberra United and Brisbane Roar are still looking for their first win. The first match of the round between Roar and United may see one team accomplish this.

Two derbies is occurring this weekend. Melbourne City will be looking to take their revenge on Melbourne Victory after loosing to their cross-town rivals in Round two. Sydney FC will be looking to keep their momentum going with a win against Western Sydney Wanderers like they accomplished likewise in Round two.

Here is the ladder entering Round Four:

Position Club MP W D L GF GA GD Its 1 Sydney FC 3 3 0 0 8 1 7 9 2 Melbourne Victory 3 3 0 0 10 4 6 9 3 Melbourne City 3 2 0 1 5 3 2 6 4 Perth Glory 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6 5 Newcastle Jets 3 1 1 1 7 5 2 4 6 Adelaide United 3 1 0 2 4 9 -5 3 7 Western Sydney Wanderers 3 0 2 1 1 3 -2 2 8 Wellington Phoenix 3 0 1 2 1 8 -7 1 9 Canberra United 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0 10 Brisbane Roar 3 0 0 3 3 6 -3 0

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Canberra United versus Brisbane Roar

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Where: Viking Park

How to watch: Paramount+

Sunday, December 26, 2021

Melbourne Victory versus Melbourne City

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Where: AAMI Park

How to watch: Paramount+ and 10Bold

Note: The match is a double header with the A-League Men's Melbourne Victory versus Western United game.

Monday, December 27, 2021

Sydney FC versus Western Sydney Wanderers

Time: 16:05 AEDT

Where: Leichhardt Oval

How to watch: Paramount+

Wellington Phoenix versus Newcastle Jets

Time: 18:45 AEDT

Where: Central Coast Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Note: The match is a double header with the A-League Men's Central Coast versus Wellington Phoenix game.

The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.