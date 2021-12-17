Round three starts with one game scheduled on Friday, continues with two fixtures on Saturday and ends with one match on Sunday. Two of the games are double headers with the home side's men's teams.

A-League Women Round Three

Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory both undefeated entering Round 3.

Western Sydney, Wellington Phoenix and Brisbane Roar looking for first win.

Perth Glory and Canberra United match postponed due to border restrictions.

A review of last round's A-League action can be found on The Women's Game.

Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory enter the round with a perfect record. Sydney will be facing a young Wellington Phoenix who were beaten 5-1 last week by Newcastle Jets. The positive in the game for the Kiwi side was Ava Pritchard scoring Wellington's first ever A-League Women's goal.

Melbourne Victory are playing away at Brisbane Roar. Despite the men's Brisbane match being postponed, the women's side will play at Moreton Daily Stadium as scheduled.

Newcastle Jets will be without one of their players who has tested positive for COVID-19 after contracting the virus at her non-football place of work. Their match against Western Sydney is still scheduled to proceed.

The fifth Round 3 game between Perth Glory and Canberra United match was postponed due to border restrictions.

Here is the ladder entering Round 3:

Position Club MP W D L GF GA GD Its 1 Melbourne Victory 2 2 0 0 7 2 5 6 2 Sydney FC 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6 3 Perth Glory 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6 4 Newcastle Jets 2 1 0 1 6 4 2 3 5 Melbourne City 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 6 Adelaide United 2 1 0 1 3 6 -3 3 7 Western Sydney Wanderers 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 8 Wellington Phoenix 2 0 1 1 1 5 -4 1 9 Brisbane Roar 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0 10 Canberra United 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0

Friday, December 10, 2021

Western Sydney Wanderers versus Newcastle Jets

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Where: Wanderers Centre of Football

How to watch: Paramount+

Saturday, December 11, 2021

Brisbane Roar versus Melbourne Victory

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Where: Moretown Daily Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Melbourne City versus Adelaide United

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Where: AAMI Park

How to watch: Paramount+

Note: The match is a double header with the A-League Men's Melbourne Derby following it.

Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sydney FC versus Wellington Phoenix

Time: 16:05 AEDT

Where: Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+ and 10Bold

The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.