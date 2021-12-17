Four games are scheduled for this weekend's Round 3, after the Perth Glory versus Canberra United match has been postponed.
Round three starts with one game scheduled on Friday, continues with two fixtures on Saturday and ends with one match on Sunday. Two of the games are double headers with the home side's men's teams.
A-League Women Round Three
- Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory both undefeated entering Round 3.
- Western Sydney, Wellington Phoenix and Brisbane Roar looking for first win.
- Perth Glory and Canberra United match postponed due to border restrictions.
A review of last round's A-League action can be found on The Women's Game.
Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory enter the round with a perfect record. Sydney will be facing a young Wellington Phoenix who were beaten 5-1 last week by Newcastle Jets. The positive in the game for the Kiwi side was Ava Pritchard scoring Wellington's first ever A-League Women's goal.
Melbourne Victory are playing away at Brisbane Roar. Despite the men's Brisbane match being postponed, the women's side will play at Moreton Daily Stadium as scheduled.
Newcastle Jets will be without one of their players who has tested positive for COVID-19 after contracting the virus at her non-football place of work. Their match against Western Sydney is still scheduled to proceed.
The fifth Round 3 game between Perth Glory and Canberra United match was postponed due to border restrictions.
Here is the ladder entering Round 3:
|Position
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Its
|1
|Melbourne Victory
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|6
|2
|Sydney FC
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|3
|Perth Glory
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|4
|Newcastle Jets
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Melbourne City
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|6
|Adelaide United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|3
|7
|Western Sydney Wanderers
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|8
|Wellington Phoenix
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|9
|Brisbane Roar
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|10
|Canberra United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
Friday, December 10, 2021
Western Sydney Wanderers versus Newcastle Jets
Time: 17:05 AEDT
Where: Wanderers Centre of Football
How to watch: Paramount+
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Brisbane Roar versus Melbourne Victory
Time: 17:05 AEDT
Where: Moretown Daily Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+
Melbourne City versus Adelaide United
Time: 17:05 AEDT
Where: AAMI Park
How to watch: Paramount+
Note: The match is a double header with the A-League Men's Melbourne Derby following it.
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Sydney FC versus Wellington Phoenix
Time: 16:05 AEDT
Where: Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+ and 10Bold
The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.