The outbreak, which according to the announcement by Perth Glory, is said to affect five people within the A-League Women's side. Two are members of staff with the other three being players. At this time Perth have not released the names of the five affected individuals.

Perth Glory COVID-19 outbreak

Five individuals affected within the women's side of the club.

The entire team and staff are currently in New South Wales as part of their month long road trip away from Western Australia.

The outbreak should not affect games at present.

More A-League Women news can be found on The Women's Game.

This recent outbreak may cause further complications for the A-League side who have already encountered a bumpy start to the season due to COVID-19.

Border restrictions caused the postponement of half the club's December 2021 matches. The entire women's team and staff were then required to move to New South Wales for the month of January to deal with continued Western Australian arrival quarantine restrictions.

Despite their previously delayed matches, Perth have been able to make up two postponed matches by playing three games in seven days at the beginning of January. They currently sit sixth in the A-League with a game at hand on leaders Sydney FC.

At this time, their upcoming Round seven match against Newcastle Jets is still scheduled to go ahead this Sunday, January 16, 2020. The club have also stated that they are working with NSW Health to ensure the safety of all staff and players.

Due to the current requirement of five affected players for the postponement of an A-League match, the outbreak would have to theoretically spread to more players for the side to request a delay in the game.

Such a delay could put further strain on the team. The January temporary move out of state has required significant concessions from some players, who have had to take leaves of absences from other employment in Western Australia to make the month long road trip.

The Women's Game will keep you up to date with the latest information should this situation change.

