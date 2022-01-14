For the first time since the A-League Women Round 2, all ten teams are scheduled to play this upcoming weekend. While several squads have confirmed positive COVID-19 cases within their sides, none have had enough players out to warrant postponements.

A-League Women Round 7 schedule

All ten A-League Women teams are playing on Saturday or Sunday.

Sydney enter the round atop the ladder, Wellington trail at the bottom.

Two sides have confirmed cases of COVID and will have players absent.

The seventh round of the 2021-22 A-League Women continues with Sydney FC topping the ladder by a four point lead. Even with a game in hand, second placed Melbourne City could not top Sydney should they win and the Blues loose this round.

At the other end of the ladder, Wellington Phoenix and Canberra United are both looking for their first win of the season. Phoenix's game against eight placed Roar may give them the best opportunity for a win so far this season. Canberra on the other hand will have a more difficult game in comparison, coming up against the flying Sydney FC.

Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory have confirmed COVID-19 cases within their teams, which means both sides will face each other with reduced playing squads. Seven Matildas players will be absent after having been called up for international duty ahead of the Asian Cup.

Entering this Round Hannah Wilkinson continues to lead in the scoring ladder with eight goals this season. Mackenzie Hawkesby is close behind with five goals this campaign. She also leads the assist ladder, having assisted four goals this year.

The full schedule is listed below. Entering Round 7 the ladder is as follows:

After 6âƒ£ rounds of @LibFinancial A-League action, this is how the table stands 💥@SydneyFC are setting a cracking pace 👀



Can they be stopped?!



Let us know how you're feeling about your club below with an emoji! 👇#WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/7mQDLA82Pb — Liberty A-League (@aleaguewomen) January 9, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022

Adelaide United versus Melbourne City

When: 17:05 AEDT

Where: Coopers Stadium

Watch: Paramount+

*This is a double header with both teams' men's sides who play after this game.

Sydney FC versus Canberra United

When: 17:05 AEDT

Where: Nestrata Jubilee Stadium

Watch: Paramount+

*This is a double header with Sydney FC's Men's side who play after this game.

Sunday, January 16, 2022

Wellington Phoenix versus Brisbane Roar

When: 14:05 AEDT

Where: WIN Stadium

Watch: Paramount+

Western Sydney Wanderers versus Melbourne Victory

When: 16:05 AEDT

Where: CommBank Stadium

Watch: Paramount+, 10Bold and 10Play

Newcastle Jets versus Perth Glory

When: 18:15 AEDT

Where: No. Sportsground, Newcastle

Watch: Paramount+

The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.