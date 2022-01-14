Five matches are currently scheduled for this weekend's A-League Women Round 7.
For the first time since the A-League Women Round 2, all ten teams are scheduled to play this upcoming weekend. While several squads have confirmed positive COVID-19 cases within their sides, none have had enough players out to warrant postponements.
A-League Women Round 7 schedule
- All ten A-League Women teams are playing on Saturday or Sunday.
- Sydney enter the round atop the ladder, Wellington trail at the bottom.
- Two sides have confirmed cases of COVID and will have players absent.
The seventh round of the 2021-22 A-League Women continues with Sydney FC topping the ladder by a four point lead. Even with a game in hand, second placed Melbourne City could not top Sydney should they win and the Blues loose this round.
At the other end of the ladder, Wellington Phoenix and Canberra United are both looking for their first win of the season. Phoenix's game against eight placed Roar may give them the best opportunity for a win so far this season. Canberra on the other hand will have a more difficult game in comparison, coming up against the flying Sydney FC.
Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory have confirmed COVID-19 cases within their teams, which means both sides will face each other with reduced playing squads. Seven Matildas players will be absent after having been called up for international duty ahead of the Asian Cup.
Entering this Round Hannah Wilkinson continues to lead in the scoring ladder with eight goals this season. Mackenzie Hawkesby is close behind with five goals this campaign. She also leads the assist ladder, having assisted four goals this year.
The full schedule is listed below. Entering Round 7 the ladder is as follows:
After 6âƒ£ rounds of @LibFinancial A-League action, this is how the table stands 💥@SydneyFC are setting a cracking pace 👀— Liberty A-League (@aleaguewomen) January 9, 2022
Can they be stopped?!
Let us know how you're feeling about your club below with an emoji! 👇#WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/7mQDLA82Pb
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Adelaide United versus Melbourne City
When: 17:05 AEDT
Where: Coopers Stadium
Watch: Paramount+
*This is a double header with both teams' men's sides who play after this game.
Sydney FC versus Canberra United
When: 17:05 AEDT
Where: Nestrata Jubilee Stadium
Watch: Paramount+
*This is a double header with Sydney FC's Men's side who play after this game.
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Wellington Phoenix versus Brisbane Roar
When: 14:05 AEDT
Where: WIN Stadium
Watch: Paramount+
Western Sydney Wanderers versus Melbourne Victory
When: 16:05 AEDT
Where: CommBank Stadium
Watch: Paramount+, 10Bold and 10Play
Newcastle Jets versus Perth Glory
When: 18:15 AEDT
Where: No. Sportsground, Newcastle
Watch: Paramount+
The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.