Round Three featured one match on Friday, two matches on Saturday and one match on Sunday. The A-League match between Perth Glory and Canberra United was postponed until Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

A-League Women Round Three

Perth Glory and Canberra United did not play due to their game's postponement.

Sydney overtake Melbourne Victory to claim the top of the ladder.

Brisbane's difficult start continues with three losses in three games.

The third round of the A-League Women provided a lot of excitement and a lot of goals, fourteen to be precise. Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory continue to have a perfect start to the season, with Sydney overtaking Melbourne in the ladder this week due to goal difference.

Both teams likewise have the top scorers in the league, with the Blue's Remy Siemsen and Victory's Catherine Zimmerman each having three apiece. Sydney's Mackenzie Hawkesby and Newcastle's Marie Dølvik Markussen lead in assists with two each.

The goal of the round was originally thought to go to Dølvik's Jets teammate Tiana Jaber. The defender had yet to score in the A-League Women and decided to make her inaugural strike one to remember. However, Melbourne's Pollicina decided to be just as remarkable in her goal scoring the next day with both goals possibly becoming contenders for goals of the year.

Hapless Roar remain at the bottom of the ladder with the Brisbane team registering three losses in three games.

Here is the A-League Women's ladder after Round 3, with the Perth-Canberra postponed match still to be played:

Position Club MP W D L GF GA GD Its 1 Sydney FC 3 3 0 0 8 1 7 9 2 Melbourne Victory 3 3 0 0 10 4 6 9 3 Melbourne City 3 2 0 1 5 3 2 6 4 Perth Glory 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6 5 Newcastle Jets 3 1 1 1 7 5 2 4 6 Adelaide United 3 1 0 2 4 9 -5 3 7 Western Sydney Wanderers 3 0 2 1 1 3 -2 2 8 Wellington Phoenix 3 0 1 2 1 8 -7 1 9 Canberra United 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0 10 Brisbane Roar 3 0 0 3 3 6 -3 0

Friday, December 17, 2021

Western Sydney Wanderers 1-1 Newcastle Jets

Wanderers entered the match looking for their first win of the season. Jets for their part were hoping to start a winning streak and rise in the ladder. It looked like the visitors would do just that up until the 90th minute of the match.

Jets took the lead after left back Tiana Jaber decided to make a submission for goal of the season. The defender received the ball from well outside of Western Sydney's 18-yard box and then sent in a rocket shot which Wanderers' keeper Sarah Willacy could do nothing about. The goal put Jets up 1-0 and was Jaber's first in the A-League.

Each side continued to create a number of attempts on goal. Wanderer Bryleeh Henry's follow up on a deflection in the 68th minute followed by Jet Sophie Harding's chance a minute later were the best chances for either side.

Just as it looked like the game would end with Newcastle taking the three points home, Ashlie Crofts found the equalizer in the 90th minute of play. The game ended 1-1 with Newcastle now fifth and Western Sydney seventh in the ladder.

The match marked the 100th consecutive appearance for Jets' Cassidy Davis, an incredible achievement. The midfielder first made her A-League Women's appearance at the start of the 2013 season and has featured in every Newcastle game since.

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Brisbane Roar 2-3 Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory maintained their perfect record in the A-League Women’s with a 3-2 win over Brisbane Roar. Lynn Williams scored in a second consecutive match for Victory and set up one more for the visitors, while Shea Connors and Larissa Crummer found the back of the net for Roar.

It was a closely contested game in perfect conditions. Brisbane did most of the attacking throughout but Victory finished their chances better.

For the third time in three weeks, Victory’s back four was changed. Lia Privitelli moved to left back and Courtney Nevin switched to centre back. Victory were also without Amy Jackson, who was sent off last match. Her influence in the holding midfield role was keenly felt the previous week and Kyra Cooney-Cross deputised in the role this game.

15-year-old Alana Murphy was given her first start in place of Melbourne's Alex Chidiac. The playmaker was unable to travel due to strict COVID restrictions that applied to anybody who had been overseas.

For Brisbane, Matildas' Katrina Gorry started for the first time this season after her return from childbirth. Gorry's skill and influence were on display early but she was restricted to only the first 45 minutes and replaced by Rie Kitano in the second half.

It was Brisbane's Anna Margraf who first had the chance to take the lead when she got behind the new Melbourne defence. Luckily for the visitors, Casey Dumont was quick off her line and was able to make a strong save.

Victory then who broke the deadlock through Williams. The on-loan American headed in the ball after Cooney-Cross and Harriet Withers combined to set her up. Melbourne added a second right after half time. This time Williams turned provider, crossing for Withers to score after some skilful build up play on the left.

Brisbane continued to attack as they have done this season and pulled a goal back through Shea Connors terrific sprint and calm finish. It was her first goal since her return to the A-League and it gave the fans hope.

Williams looked to have sealed the result when she jinked her way into Brisbane's box and crossed for Catherine Zimmerman to score from six yards out in the 85th minute.

Larissa Crummer gave the home side hope when worked her way onto a long ball and beat Dumont at the second attempt to make it 2-3 in the 94th minute. Victory held on to survive the late surge from Brisbane and record another win to make it nine points from three games.

Melbourne City 3-1 Adelaide United

City entered the match wanting to come back from a loss in the first Melbourne Derby. Adelaide were hoping to continue the momentum they had started after their Round 2 win against Canberra United. It would be the home side that would come out on top.

The goalscoring was opened by Melbourne City's Pollicina in the 38th minute of play. Picking up the ball outside the 18-yard box, she sent in a curling long range shot into the top corner of Adelaide's goal. Keeper Annalee Grove did get a few fingertips on it but it was too strong a strike for her to stop.

Having just scored her first A-League goal, Pollicina then set up teammate Hannah Wilkinson two minutes later. The attacker's corner found the Kiwi who headed it in to make it 2-0 for City in the 40th minute.

Pollicina then nearly got a second assist two minutes later when her run past Adelaide's midfield and subsequent pass found Holly McNamara. Luckily for Adelaide, Grove's diving save stopped the possible onslaught.

Adelaide did not give up and had a number of chances in the second half including one from Fiona Worts that tested City keeper Melissa Barbieri. It was Worth's teammate Chelsie Dawber who then found the back of the net.

The credit though should be shared with Shadeene Evans. She headed the ball coming in from a corner on target, forcing Barbieri to make a one-handed save. The ball fell to Dawber who poked it in to make it 2-1.

An penalty appeal just before injury time was made by Adelaide after Worts went down in the box, but the referee disagreed. United then conceded a third a few minutes later, when Leticia McKenna's cross found Wilkinson who scored her brace to make it 3-1.

City are now third in the A-League Women's ladder while Adelaide United are in sixth place.

Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sydney FC 3-0 Wellington Phoenix

Sydney FC extended their winning run with a 3-0 win over Wellington Phoenix. The league’s newest side faced a Sydney team that had won their first two games and included Chilean international Maria Rojas for the first time this season.

The Blues had the best early chance when Ally Green crossed dangerously to Cortnee Vine. However, the in-form winger was unable to convert from close range. Fans would need to wait a few more minutes to see the Young Matilda work her magic.

Vine opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a brilliant solo goal. She drove into the box and from a tight angle she prodded it into the net. She used her pace to burst past Saskia Vospar and shaped to cross before using the outside of the boot to place it into the far corner.

Sydney flexed their depth in the second half, bringing on Charlize Rule, Rachel Lowe, Paige Satchell and Rojas off the bench. Rule repaid the faith shown in her by extending the lead in the 53rd minute.

Princess Ibini skipped around a defender after receiving a short corner. Her left footed shot deflected to take Lily Alfeld out of the contest and the ball fell to Rule who reacted quickest to finish unopposed.

Ally Green nearly added a third after nutmegging Zoe Mckeeken and holding off Isabel Gomez. Her shot was over the bar and did not trouble Alfeld but it was a confident move from the Sydney left back.

Mackenzie Hawkesby sealed the result after Ibini cut the ball back for the midfielder to finish with precision in the bottom corner. The move was started by Remy Siemsen who was busy and creative throughout despite not hitting the score sheet.

Wellington are still without their first win but the young side do not look out of place in the A-League Women’s. Sydney FC have begun the season strongly. They have depth, quality and a winning mentality and end the round on top of the table.

