The matchup will be a battle of the A-League Women's first placed team versus one tied last in the ladder.

Roar-Victory Preview

Brisbane Roar enter Round 3 in search of a first win.

Melbourne Victory are first in the A-League Women but stretched in defence.

The match is a double header with Roar's men's side.

The Teams​

Brisbane have been beaten in their opening two matches. Both of these games have been decided by late goals and both have been against Perth Glory.

Although both Roar and Glory have undertaken significant squad rebuilds this season, Perth had the majority of their squad settled month ago. Brisbane was still adding players as late as last week when they welcomed Nia Stamatopoulos and Isabella Foletta.

They also have Hollie Palmer to return to the field after she recovers from a training injury and Katrina Gorry looked much more dangerous in the second round than she did the first.

Brisbane are improving and were unlucky not to score at home last weekend. Against Melbourne Victory in Queensland, they have a chance for their first win.

On paper, Victory are flying. They have won both games and have scored six goals while conceding only two. Their performances have not been perfect but strong sides tend to win when playing below their best.

Alex Chidiac’s arrival has given them another brilliant young playmaker alongside Kyra Cooney-Cross. As these two develop a partnership in midfield Victory will become more dangerous. It was not on display in a rusty start to the game against Melbourne City but in the second the potential was beginning to show. These two are simply too good not to work well together.

Up front, they have Lia Privitelli, Catherine Zimmerman, Harriet Withers, Lynn Williams and perhaps Melina Ayres. Scoring goals is not their problem. They turned the match in minutes in the derby and had four in their first half of football for the season against Adelaide.

But this week, they are vulnerable.

The Contest

Amy Jackson was either the hero or the villain against City. Her foul on a goal bound Hollie Palmer likely saved the match for Victory. But she was red carded and will sit out the game against Brisbane.

Jackson was playing in central defence in place of an injured Kayla Morrison. Victory will enter this game without their star centre back and her immediate backup.

Emma Robers has looked capable when called into action but this will be the third different defensive unit Victory have had to field in three games.

At home, Brisbane will look to exploit that.

How Roar has only scored the one goal must be a complete mystery to the fans, coach and players. They have attacked from the first whistle of both games and Anna Margraf in particular is unlucky not to have added to her tally.

Ayesha Norrie’s midfield work has been outstanding. The potential of Norrie, Rie Kitano, Stamatopoulos and Gorry up against Chidiac, Cooney-Cross and MelindaJ Barbieri is the most exciting prospect of the round.

In Mariel Hecher and Larissa Crummer, Brisbane have pace and craft up forward. In the first half last round Victory looked slow against Hollie Mcnamara and Hannah Wilkinson.

Melbourne’s defenders are not the quickest while some of Brisbane’s attackers are.

Having said that, Victory have players all over the field who can score. They are dangerous from set pieces and general play. Their fullbacks in Courney Nevin and Pollie Doran are in the form of their careers and they are a team littered with full internationals.

This is a match where both sides are looking to find their best form. It is a near full strength Brisbane hosting a wounded champion with plenty of sting left.

This should be one fantastic contest.

Brisbane Roar play Melbourne Victory on Saturday the 18th at 5pm AEDT. The game is a double header with the Roar's men's side who play after the A-League Women's match.

