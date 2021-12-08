The American import was named captain ahead of their 2021-22 season. Morrison joined Victory last season and became vital to the team's success. The defender played in every single minute of every game of Victory's Championship winning season.

Morrison was then voted the Player's Player of the Year in her first year with Melbourne Victory.

Players' Player of the Year in her first season with the club 👏



What an impact Kayla Morrison has had 💥 #MVFC #VictoryMedal @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/rW26wVaqI5 — Melbourne Victory Women (@mvfcwomen) April 14, 2021

Sadly she will not repeat her iron woman feats this year. Morrison substituted off in the first half of Victory's match against Adelaide United last weekend after going down injured. The club have now confirmed that she has torn her anterior cruciate ligament.

As this type of injury requires a recovery time of six to nine months on average, this rules out Morrison for the remainder of this A-League Women's season. Speaking after hearing the news head coach Jeff Hopkins did not hide the devastation of his the loss of his captain:

"Our worst fears were answered today with the news of Kayla's injury and she'll be a massive loss to the squad for the remainder of the season,.

"Everyone at the Club, from the Men's and Women's teams to the administration staff, have showed their support for Kayla and we will do everything we can to help Kayla return to the pitch.



"Lia Privitelli will take the captain's armband on the pitch for the rest of the season but Kayla will still be instrumental to our title defence with her leadership off the pitch."

The club have also confirmed that Morrison will undergo surgery on her knee later this week ahead of her lengthy rehabilitation process.

The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.