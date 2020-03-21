Melbourne City are the benchmark

Rather than complain they had six Matildas and other international stars. Let’s admire the fact City are a club that takes the women’s game seriously.

Their facilities and female program is world class.

They take the women’s game seriously and as a result they will reap the rewards. Four titles in five years says it all.

On the field today their class shone through despite a brave effort from Sydney FC. Steph Catley wasn’t her usual fluent self but she performed in the big moments. Her goal was lucky but it was just reward for a player who always makes things happen.

Ellie Carpenter ran hard all night. Yukari Kinga showed her class when she needed too. Kyah Simon was strong in the middle.

Essentially City’s entire program won them the game tonight.

