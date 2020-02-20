THE BENCHMARK CLUB

City are not only the best women’s team in the land but they are the best women’s club in the land.

The investment City have made in their W-League program is something the rest of the league need to either compete with or just end up making the numbers.



City not only have a fantastic playing squad but their support staff is second to none.

From coaches to medical staff to media presence, Melbourne City give their ladies every chance to succeed on and off the field.

The benchmark club for Australian football.