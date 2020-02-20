Melbourne City are the best team in the land. This is not anything we learned. The rest of the W-League needs to work out: are they just in it to make the numbers, or is someone game enough to take them on?
THE BENCHMARK CLUB
City are not only the best women’s team in the land but they are the best women’s club in the land.
The investment City have made in their W-League program is something the rest of the league need to either compete with or just end up making the numbers.
City not only have a fantastic playing squad but their support staff is second to none.
From coaches to medical staff to media presence, Melbourne City give their ladies every chance to succeed on and off the field.
The benchmark club for Australian football.
