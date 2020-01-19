Natasha Dowie is on fire

Natasha Dowie once again takes the spotlight, this time in Round Ten against Adelaide United.

She was quality up front tonight for Melbourne Victory, taking on defenders, driving the ball into space, setting up opportunities, and most importantly: scoring goals.

Dowie created numerous opportunities for Melbourne. Her 17th minute goal was especially important in setting the pace for the rest of the game, and her 81st minute goal went a long way to securing the win for her side.

She knows exactly when the goals need to be scored, and she seems to satisfy on every occasion.

The 31-year-old has been superb for Victory all season. She’ll be a vital part of Jeff Hopkins’ plan to remain in the top four on the table with finals time quickly approaching.