Simon is on fire.

After a patchy last 12 months due to some nasty injury woes, Simon was a somewhat surprising inclusion in this Matildas squad, but in two games has become an undisputed starter.

Such is her mesmerising affect on the squad - her experience enables her to hold the ball, play across multiple positions and continually find the right spaces - that we're wondering how the Matildas ever got on without her.

Personally, Simon's just happy to be out there having fun.

"I'm really happy to be back out there on the pitch with the girls," she said.

"It's been a long time since I've played on home soil, for a home crowd, for the green and gold so I really enjoyed it."

A shift from forward to midfield from Simon allowed the Matildas to enhance their attacking stocks in the second half, but had no detrimental effect on the striker, who kept scoring.

"We got off to a slow start and it was our character that got us through it," Simon continued.

"We begun to work on things and problem solve better, then we were able to capitalise on it as the match wore on.

"I don't know really (which position I prefer) I'm just happy to be on the park.

"I just want to do the role as best as I can, I'm happy to do my part for the team. I have fun wherever I am.

"I was sniffing for a hat-trick but slow and steady wins the race."