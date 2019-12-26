BUT FIRST, SEE THE PAIN ON CANBERRA'S FACES IN OUR EPIC SIDELINE HIGHLIGHTS ABOVE!

But it wasn't all as the scoreline suggested. Canberra entered the game high on confidence after a string of strong results under Heather Garriock and looked dangerous throughout the opening half.

In the second, however, the floodgates opened through the talismanic work of the Wanderers' usual heroes, plus a pint-sized teenager who's setting the competition alight.

Kyra Cooney-Cross - who has now firmly staked her claim for a Matildas role after her heroics in last week's Sydney Derby, opened the scoring with an uncharacteristic header.

The celebration that followed was similarly bewitching.

"We thought it would come out a lot better than that!" Kristen Hamilton laughed.

"We've been mucking around with it in training and we wanted to do something Christmassy, so it was supposed to be Santa with his sleigh and reindeer.

"I don't know if that came off."

While the choreography may need improvement, the Wanderers' passing game is going from strength to strength.

Each high-profile North Carolina Courage import, Denise O'Sullivan, Hamilton and Lynn Williams, all combined to devastating effect as the match wore on to add a further goal apiece.

The hammering result is perhaps an unfair reflection on Canberra, but there are no qualms as to whether Western Sydney deserve top spot as further records continue to tumble for this formerly much maligned club.

"The second half was definitely better, the first half they managed to make things difficult for us but we found our groove and managed to string a few passes together, obviously we were able to break them down," Hamilton beamed.

"I think it's a possibility (that every night is going to be our night). We're playing well as a team and we have a lot of different goalscorers, last week we had four, tonight we had three - that's what makes us so dangerous."

Her own goalscoring threat is now well-proven, with a sumptuous turn-and-finish on the 81st minute summing up how dangerous the American can be.

"We talked about it this week as something that might work for us, but that's kind of my signature move - that turn - so they told me 'Get in that position and if they get tight on you just turn them.'

"It happened to work out."