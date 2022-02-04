PLUS...

2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup semi-final results: Upset done and new finalist

Two teams have booked their ticket for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, with one upset occurring and another team going through as predicted.

PLUS...

Incredible Women's Ashes victory with two ODI's to spare

The Women's Ashes will remain in Australia's possession, as England were beat in the seven event multi-format tournament despite two ODI's remaining.

The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.