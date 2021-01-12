It's the first show of the new season in a battle of brains and banter on A Game of Two Halves!
This week Matilda Jenna McCormick and ex-Central Coast Mariners boss Phil Moss join Simon Hill and regular team captains Scott Jamieson and Melissa Barbieri to tests their wits in the fun topical football news quiz.
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Banter vs brains in new Simon Hill football news quiz show!
The former Socceroos, A-League star pioneering a global solution to one of football’s biggest problems
Remember the first (and last) time the world's greatest footballers came to Australia?
Latest News
'Experience and aggressiveness...' - City sign Norwegian Eckhoff
12 Jan 2021
'Disappointed the red was issued...' - Phoenix's Rufer given one-match ban
12 Jan 2021
16 NSW clubs receive CBP program grants
12 Jan 2021
Most Read
'It's great to stay here....' - 'Consummate' Van Egmond in West Ham deal
10 Jan 2021
‘I wouldn't sit here now if I thought I was wasting my time...’
9 Jan 2021
'Things change every hour...' - Glory stay on hold as A-League rolls on
10 Jan 2021
Lockdown postpones Roar A-League game
8 Jan 2021