Caitlin Munoz was a hat-trick hero as the Matildas routed Taiwan 7-0 all the way back in 2012.
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
'She is in good spirits': Kerr doubts add depth test as Matildas opposition thicken
Some Matildas tickets on sale, but clock still ticking on China
'How important is Australia having two Olympic teams?'
Latest News
WATCH! Flashback to Matildas 7-0 Chinese Taipei
4 Feb 2020
Some Matildas tickets on sale, but clock still ticking on China
4 Feb 2020
'She is in good spirits': Kerr doubts add depth test as Matildas opposition thicken
4 Feb 2020