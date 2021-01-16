Get ready for the Sydney Derby with Western Sydney Wanderers Daniel Georgievski and Sydney Morning Herald's Vince Rugari while Rhali Dobson and Melissa Barbieri's knowledge of their team-mate's tattoos is tested too in latest episode of the new fun topical football news quiz show A Game of Two Halves, hosted by Simon Hill.
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Watch: New A Game Of Two Halves!
Banter vs brains in new Simon Hill football news quiz show!
Remember the first (and last) time the world's greatest footballers came to Australia?
Latest News
NEW! A Game Of Two Halves!
16 Jan 2021
'Ramy's a fantastic footballer...' - Jets' trio has Milicic on alert
16 Jan 2021
'It's probably the sweetest win...' - Sydney seek derby redemption
16 Jan 2021
Most Read
'It's great to stay here....' - 'Consummate' Van Egmond in West Ham deal
10 Jan 2021
‘I wouldn't sit here now if I thought I was wasting my time...’
9 Jan 2021
'Things change every hour...' - Glory stay on hold as A-League rolls on
10 Jan 2021
Castro willing to join hub this time
13 Jan 2021