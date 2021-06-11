The deal will allow the 23-year-old to turn fully professional at a club that's proven a fantastic stepping stone for multiple Matildas over the years.

"My time at Sydney FC has prepared me to take this next step in my career in Denmark,” she said.



“I’ve always wanted to completely pursue football full-time, play in the Champions League and hopefully represent my country.



“I’ve really enjoyed my season at Sydney FC. The squad, staff and fans have been extremely welcoming.



“From day one, the club was extremely accommodating on the field and off the field with helping me pursue both football and full-time work.



“Under Ante and the staff at Sydney FC I was able to hit new heights as a player in a more attacking role,” she continued.



“Sydney FC even presented the opportunity for me to play in my first W-League Grand Final and win my first Premiership.



“I’m sad to leave but I’m thankful I had the opportunity to be a part of something special and I’m sure Ante and the club will continue to be one of the most successful clubs in Australia.”