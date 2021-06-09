The young forward has experienced a lot in her first year with the club. Colvill’s journey started last February when the then 19-year old signed with the Glaswegian club from Canberra United.

Her contract, which she extended in June 2020, will keep her at Glasgow City until the end of the 2022 season.

✍ | 🆕1⃣9⃣ 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/kFqLlgLtUw — #14INAROW SWPL 1 Champions | #OCAC 🧡🖤 (@GlasgowCityFC) February 18, 2020

At the time of Colvill’s arrival, the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) was a summer league, taking place from February to November. However, her first season wasn’t to be as the SWPL was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scottish Women’s Football then announced that the 2020 season would be null and void. The league was subsequently reverted to a winter league starting last October with the 2020-21 SWPL season.

Covill would get to play prior to that though. City had made it to the quarter-finals of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League. The young striker would get her first taste of top European football in a defeat against VfL Wolfsburg last August.

She would then go on to play in every single game of the 2020-21 season, the twenty-one SWPL matches and four Champions League games.

Colvill did this while being part of a star-studded team at Glasgow City that comprises a number of Scottish, Irish, South African and Costa Rican Internationals.

She managed to score nine goals. This makes Colvill her team’s highest goal soccer and the league’s seventh highest for the 2020-21 SWPL season.

Despite the increasing professionalization of the Scottish women’s game, which included significant investment from top Scottish clubs Celtic, Rangers and Hibernian into their women’s teams, Glasgow has continued its reign of the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

The club, which is not connected to any men’s club, was ranked first in the league for all but four of the twenty-one rounds this past SWPL season. Finishing the season with 18 wins, 2 draws and only 1 loss, Glasgow has qualified for the Champion’s League first round alongside Celtic.

They have also won their fourteenth consecutive Scottish Women’s Premier League title.

Colvill’s contributions to this winning season have lead to her first senior team international call up.

A dual citizen, she was called up to Ireland’s squad for their two upcoming friendlies against Iceland.