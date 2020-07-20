The 22-year-old, who has featured with both the Young and Junior Matildas, is a six-year W-league player who first made her W-League debut in the 2014-15 season with the Brisbane Roar. Having made 66 appearances in, she spent her first three years with the Roar and the latter three with the Melbourne Victory.

When speaking about her departure from the club, Victory head coach stated to their website:

“On behalf of everyone at Melbourne Victory, I’d like to congratulate Angela on her move to KR Reykjavik,” Hopkins said.

“Angela has been a tremendous player for our club over a number of seasons, she is highly respected by her teammates and an extremely driven and talented player with a bright future ahead of her.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Ange, we wish her all the best on the move to Iceland and she will always be welcome to come home to the Victory family.”

Beard becomes the second Australian to head to the Icelandic league this year, joining Canberra's Laura Hughes who plays for Throttur FC also based in Reykjavik.

While the transfer to the Icelandic league does follow a European transfer trend prevalent with Aussie women, it may not necessarily mean her loss from Australian domestic football. The Icelandic league plays in the Northern Hemisphere summer, with its off-season occurring during the period normally reserved for the W-League.

Beard could return to play W-League football this Australian summer as many nordic country-based players have done in the past.