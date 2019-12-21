Melbourne City and Young Matildas starlet Sofia Sakalis has been ruled out of the entire remainder of season 12 after a knee ligament injury.
The 17-year-old will now undergo surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament rupture, which occurred in City training on Thursday.
It's a cruel blow for Sakalis who despite her recognised talent as one of the premier young midfielders in Australia, had yet to properly break into a talent-packed City lineup with several international veterans vying for her role.
Rado Vidosic said Sakalis was with the best possible medical staff at the City Football Group.
“We are extremely disappointed that Sofia will spend an extended period on the sidelines,” Vidosic said.
“She’s a very talented young footballer and the future of our club, but we know that she’s in the best possible hands with our medical team and will come back even stronger than before.”
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
3 Things We Learned: Melbourne City vs Perth Glory
Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Player Ratings
W-League Round 6: Match-by-Match Preview
Latest News
Staj: Our confidence is high
21 Dec 2019
Maxwell Leads Melbourne Stars to victory over Brisbane Heat
21 Dec 2019
No regrets for Newy boy Kanta
21 Dec 2019