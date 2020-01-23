Matildas and Sydney FC star Chloe Logarzo is linking up with fellow Australian Tanya Oxtoby, signing for English Women’s Super League club Bristol City.
Logarzo joins Bristol on a short term deal and won't join Bristol until after the current Matildas camp.
Here, she'll link up with Bristol's Australian manager Tanya Oxtoby, with the club currently languishing in last place in the Women's Super League.
Her loss is another huge blow for Sydney FC, who recently copped the loss of Caitlin Foord, rumoured to be leaving to Arsenal.
In addition to over 40 Matildas caps, the diminutive midfielder has made over 60 Sky Blues appearances across multiple spells, winning two W-League Championships with the club at respective ends of her career.
