A look at how the Women's World Cup is shaping up as the group stages wrap up and 16 teams reach the knockout rounds in Australia and New Zealand.
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP GROUP STAGE PERMUTATIONS
* GROUP A
Switzerland (5 points), Norway (4), New Zealand (4), Philippines (3)
Switzerland and Norway through to the knockout rounds after Sunday night's final group games.
* GROUP B
Nigeria (4), Canada (4), Australia (3), Ireland (0)
Monday 8pm (AEDT): Australia v Canada - Melbourne, Ireland v Nigeria - Brisbane
Australia must win against Canada to get through, unless Ireland beat Nigeria handily, which means the Matildas can qualify with a draw. Canada get through with at least a draw, as do Nigeria. Ireland are out.
* GROUP C
Spain (6), Japan (6), Costa Rica (0), Zambia (0)
Monday 5pm (AEDT): Spain v Japan - Wellington, Costa Rica v Zambia - Hamilton
Spain and Japan are both through. Japan can pinch top spot with a win over Spain, who only need a draw. Costa Rica and Zambia are both out.
* GROUP D
England (6), Denmark (3), China (3), Haiti (0)
Tuesday 9pm (AEDT): China v England - Adelaide, Haiti v Denmark - Perth
England are through with a draw against China, but otherwise it's complicated. For Denmark and China, a win should do it, but it may go to a tie-breaker (goal difference, goals scored, head-to-head result, fair play) depending on the other result. Haiti need to win and hope England do as well to take it to a tie-breaker.
* GROUP E
USA (4), Netherlands (4), Portugal (3), Vietnam (0)
Tuesday 5pm (AEDT) - USA v Portugal - Auckland, Netherlands v Vietnam - Dunedin
USA and the Netherlands will each progress with a win or draw. The Netherlands can even lose so long as the USA win. Portugal progress by beating USA, or drawing if Vietnam win.
* GROUP F
France (4), Jamaica (4), Brazil (3), Panama (0)
Wednesday 8pm (AEDT) - Jamaica v Brazil - Melbourne, Panama v France - Sydney
France are through with a draw against Panama, and can even lose if Jamaica beat Brazil. Jamaica are through with a draw against Brazil, while Brazil must beat Jamaica to be sure of getting through. Panama are done.
* GROUP G
Sweden (6), Italy (3), South Africa (1), Argentina (1)
Wednesday 5pm (AEDT) - Argentina v Sweden - Hamilton, South Africa v Italy - Wellington
Sweden are through. If Italy win they join them, while a draw should be enough unless Argentina upset Sweden. South Africa must win and also hope that upset doesn't happen. Argentina need to win and hope.
* GROUP H
Germany (3), Colombia (3), Morocco (3), South Korea (0)
Thursday 8pm (AEDT) - South Korea v Germany - Brisbane, Colombia v Morocco - Perth
Note: final game permutations to be clear after Germany v Colombia late on Sunday.
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP LAST 16 BRACKET
August 5 - Switzerland (1st Group A) v Japan/Spain (2nd Group C) - Auckland
August 6 - (1st Group E) v (2nd Group G) - Sydney
August 5 - Japan/Spain (1st Group C) v Norway (2nd Group A) - Wellington
August 6 - (1st Group G) v (2nd Group E) - Melbourne
August 7 - (1st Group B) v (2nd Group D) - Sydney
August 8 - (1st Group F) v (2nd Group H) - Adelaide
August 7 - (1st Group D) v (2nd Group B) - Brisbane
August 8 - (1st Group H) v (2nd Group F) - Melbourne