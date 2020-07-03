While a women's FFA Cup was mentioned several times within the paper, there is no timeframe set for the creation of the new tournament.

The tournament would pit WNPL clubs up against W-League clubs in a format likely similar to the current male FFA Cup tournament, while the men's version seeks to expand into a group-stage competition.

The paper now moves into a public phase, with surveys set to begin online July 6 allowing greater input upon the numerous points raised.

Women's football formed a large part of the paper's discussion points, with the set of 11 principles formed around objectives to be completed by 2035. Several current and former Matildas were involved in the principles' creation.

Among the other female-football centric objectives, the paper raised, these were the 2035 objectives for the W-League and Matildas (note, there is currently no FIFA Women's Club World Cup, that is still in the development phase with FIFA).

The Matildas have just qualified for the Olympic Games having won the Olympics or a Women’s World Cup previously.

The success of the senior National Teams is supported by the junior teams which have qualified for every major tournament for the last 10 years.

W-League clubs are challenging regularly to win the FIFA Women’s Club World Cup.

The W-League works in tandem with the WNPL to ensure that those female players which do not have an opportunity to play overseas, now have more opportunities to play domestically.

The paper's broad reach scans over the entire football horizon and is available to download directly below, however also of interest is a supposed 'football calendar' which would align the NPL and professional competitions.

It would also allow greater synchronicity with Asia, with the view to both W-League and A-League clubs accomplishing a much greater level of competition in regional tournaments.