Williams, who has broken back into the USA national team after a brilliant spell at the Wanderers this season, has parted way with Western Sydney to focus on her national team duties.

We have today officially parted ways with @WLeague forward @lynnraenie to allow the player to focus on her national team duties: https://t.co/9E2RNHtFwn #WSW pic.twitter.com/QdMUXQYyYF — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) February 16, 2020

Williams is currently away with the US squad and looks to be a key player in their upcoming SheBelieves Cup tournament, after playing a key role in their CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers this month.

USA have three SheBelieves fixtures coming up in March, before a series of friendlies leading in the Olympics in June.

The decision is a hammer blow for the Wanderers' Championship hopes, with the squad already missing several key players.

The Wanderers have lost three of their part four games heading into the finals series.