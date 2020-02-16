Williams, who has broken back into the USA national team after a brilliant spell at the Wanderers this season, has parted way with Western Sydney to focus on her national team duties.

Williams is currently away with the US squad and looks to be a key player in their upcoming SheBelieves Cup tournament, after playing a key role in their CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers this month.

USA have three SheBelieves fixtures coming up in March, before a series of friendlies leading in the Olympics in June.

The decision is a hammer blow for the Wanderers' Championship hopes, with the squad already missing several key players.

The Wanderers have lost three of their part four games heading into the finals series.