City dominated from the first whistle but had to wait until a moment of magic from the woman of the hour, Emily van Egmond.

Olympic Qualifier. Against China. Trailing 1-0.



We thought there was something familiar about Emily Van Egmond's goal last night... 😱#FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/cgGNGcEb7f — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) February 14, 2020

Fresh from sending the Matildas through the final qualifying round of the Olympics after scoring a worldie equaliser in the final minute of their clash against China, van Egmond brought her form back to the W-League in style.

Steph Catley - the other pre-eminent force of City's first half dominance - snuck inside to cut the ball to van Egmond on the edge of the box, but the delightful turn and chip sailing its way into the top right corner was all her.

Which is better? We know our favourite, but we'll let you be the judge.