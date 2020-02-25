Jamie Maclaren, Chloe Logarzo, Mitchell Duke, Daniel Georgievski, Brett Holman and Scott McDonald are among those offering fans personal video messages for pocket money prices.

At least 20 percent of the fee goes straight to charity – and the stars can donate an even bigger chunk of the cash raised if they like.

And the videos can be for anything - whether it's birthday wishes organised by a doting dad, or tips and tricks for budding Socceroos.

Each one is perfect for posting on social media like Instagram to share and show off to your mates.

Launched by businessman Michael Roth, he sees Swysh as a key way for sports stars to connect with fans and give them something really special.

"We are really proud to be offering football fans a new and exciting way to personally connect with the best players in the country," said Roth.

"We're seeing a variety of requests through the platform - it's an exciting birthday gift for a fan, but it's also a platform that individuals are using for educational purposes, such as questions about training, game-day preparation or nutrition.

Swysh has teamed up with national charity partners, Starlight Children's Foundation and Variety, the Children's Charity, to ensure they are giving back to the community as well as delighting fans.

Roth added: "It's really special to be able to partner with two incredible and well-known charities as well as some of the biggest names of Australian football at such an early stage of our journey.

"By donating at least 20% of the price of each video to our charity partners, we're leveraging the powers of athletes, fans and business to make a meaningful contribution to help disadvantaged children across Australia."

Swysh is offering a 20% discount on videos from football stars, limited to the first 20 FTBL readers - use the code FTBL20% when checking out at heyswysh.com