Matildas plying their trade in Nordic countries is nothing new. Australians have played there professionally for years now. Lisa De Vanna was one of the first to pave the way when she joined the Swedish side AIK Fotboll in 2008.

However, what is different this year is the sheer number of Australians contracted to the region's top three northern hemisphere summer leagues: Norway's Toppserien, Iceland's Pepsi Max Úrvalsdeild Kvenna, and Sweden's OBOS Damallsvenskan.

These three leagues currently have as many Australian women who signed to play in them over their respective next seasons, eight players total, as the FAWSL and the NWSL combined.

Norway's Toppserein is the biggest Aussie attraction. Tameka Yallop could return for her fourth season there with Klepp IL. While her arrival in Norway has yet to be confirmed she is still listed on the Norwegian FA's as part of the Klepp 2020 squad.

Two young Australians are in confirmed to be in Norway for their first overseas seasons abroad. Teagan Micah signed with Anja-Bjornar in March while Karly Roestbakken joined LSK Kvinner last month.

Two seasoned veterans could also play Toppserien football in 2020. Clare Polkinghorne and Katrina Gorry both signed with Avaldnes IL in January, adding Europe to their overseas resumé after having previously played in both Japan and America. (The Women's Game was unable to confirm whether they have joined Avaldnes IL ).

Kiwis are also playing in this league. Victoria Esson was contracted by Avaldnes alongside Polkinghorne and Gorry. C.J. Bott will be playing with Valerenga for the upcoming season. Half the league's ten teams should have at least one Kiwi or Aussie in their ranks for 2020.

Sweden's OBOS Damallsvenskan and Iceland's Pepsi Max Úrvalsdeild Kvenna are lesser nordic draws but draws nonetheless. Both leagues have a player from both southern hemisphere nations signed to teams.

Elise Kellond-Knight signed with Swedish Damallsvenskan club Kristianstad DFF earlier this year while Kiwi striker Hannah Wilkinson just signed with Djuradens IF.

Fellow Kiwi Betsy Hassett joined the Icelandic league side Stjarnan for 2020 while Canberra United's young gun Laura Hughes signed her first overseas contract with Throttur Reykjavik.