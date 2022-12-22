Was it that she, a quintessentially Aussie girl from Fremantle who ‘hated soccer’ as a kid had just been crowned the best player in the world three times? Was her shell-shocked team, a mess of defensive calamities, yet among the World Cup favourites, weighing on her shoulders? Was she aware that she was not only representing her teammates and her nation but her sport and her gender? Perhaps she knew that her own idols were calling her ‘an immature captain’ or she was thinking about the ‘lesbian mafia’ taunt the media were tarring her team with. Maybe she was just considering her response the last time she walked off a football pitch that her critics could ‘suck on that one’.

