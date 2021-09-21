The Western Sydney Stadium located in the Parramatta suburb of western Sydney first opened in April 2019. Built and owned by the New South Wales Government at a cost of $300 million, the 30 000 seat stadium has been commercial known as the Bankwest Stadium.

However this will change next month. CommBank has entered into a multi-year partnership with Venues NSW that will see the stadium name change to the CommBank Stadium.

The new name change will be accompanied with $120000 worth of investment into the surrounding area to help small businesses currently struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At present the Western Sydney Stadium is the home ground of the A-League's Western Sydney Wanderers and National Rugby League's Parramatta Eels. The Super Rugby New South Wales Waratahs, W-League Western Sydney Wanderers, NRL Wests Tigers, NRL Rabbitohs and NRL Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have also contested matches at the ground.

The record attendance occurred during a match between Parramatta Eels versus Brisbane Broncos in the NRL 2019 Final Series, where the stadium hosted 29,372 spectators.

The stadium has also been host to a number of international matches with the Rugby League 2019 World 9s, the Rugby Union 2020 Sydney Sevens and the Matildas all disputing games there.

The new CommBank investment is not its first of the year in sports. The bank became the official naming partner of the Matildas, the Young Matildas and the Junior Matildas last month.

That partnership will inject millions of dollars into both the elite game as well as into grass roots initiatives all over the country over the coming years. The Matildas naming agreement is currently set for four years, lasting through the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The official date that the Bankwest Stadium will change its name to the Commbank Stadium is October 1, 2021.