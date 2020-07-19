The Football Federation of Australia has announced the official departure of Ante Milicic as head coach of the Australian senior women's national football team.
Milicic, who has been head coach of the Matildas since replacing Alen Stajcic in January 2019, had always planned on stepping down after what was the originally scheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Following the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France, his original contract was extended by a year.
However, as he had signed an agreement to begin as head coach of the new A-league club Macarthur FC in May 2019, Milicic had stipulated that this extension would need to respect his previously signed commitment.
Popular with both staff and players, the FFA's Chief Executive officer James Johson stated on their website:
“We would have loved Ante to remain in the role for Tokyo 2020 and beyond, however FFA and Ante agree that overseeing two elite teams is not a workable solution, with both programs deserving of, and requiring, complete focus.
The Westfield Matildas are currently ranked seventh in the world. Their next major competition is the reschedule Tokyo Olympics next July-August 2021.