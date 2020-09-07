The Matildas duo - with Lydia Williams out of the match day squad with a minor injury - ran rampant against Reading.

Reading are a highly physical side that feature former W-League icon Jess Fishlock, among others, but they were simply no match for Joe Montemurro's slick-passing outfit.

PLUS... 'Fantastic movement': Kerr scores critic-defying goal against Manchester United Sam Kerr proved her doubters wrong, diving into the box to notch home a goal against Manchester United in Chelsea's FAWSL opener.

PLUS... Arnold pushes for Matildas starter as trio debut in WSL Emily van Egmond, Alanna Kennedy and Mackenzie Arnold all played in West Ham's Women's Super League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Steph Catley, who started the match, was particularly fantastic. She played hat-trick hero Jill Roord in for the second goal, a brilliant looping through ball that cut Reading's defence.

Montemurro said it was a system that Catley excelled in, that the side had been preparing.

"We won’t tell too many people because people will start studying us," he told Arseblog.

"To play that pass you have to prepare that pass and the movement of Jordan makes it too because she comes inside and then runs outside, so the full-back has to commit themselves and suddenly the space appears.

"She can certainly play that pass but I commend the players around her for preparing that pass."

He was equally in raptures about Foord, telling media that they saw just how lethal she will become in the WSL today.

"They are all growing, they are all integrating well. Malin Gut and Caitlin Foord were very good today, I think we say Malin today especially will be a special player for Arsenal. I've said this before," he said.

"We saw the power of Caitlin Foord getting in some amazing positions where she probably could have had a goal or two so I'm really excited that we have the possibility to do all different things, not just in an approach to a game but throughout games.

"If we need to change things, if we need to play with different types of wingers, or we know that Caitlin can play centrally if we need a second striker, then we can do that. It's been quite deliberate in doing that and that's what I'm excited about."