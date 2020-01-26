The Matildas go into their Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers next month as favourites and, if they qualify, will likely be on the shortlist of many for a final medal position.

But Logarzo admits that it's been a tough run for the Matildas in international tournaments, with the now extremely experienced squad feeling the pressure of a nation.

"A lot of the girls in the team right now obviously had some heartbreak and all that from the last Olympics," she admitted.

"So once we got over a major tournament, the World Cup, I think it was definitely on to the next thing.

"We keep falling short at major tournaments. So it's something that we really want to look forward to and work as hard as we possibly can to finally get over that hurdle and get out of the quarterfinals and getting to a semi final on medal contention.

"So yeah, I guess once one things over, we're definitely looking forward to the Olympics.

"It's incredible to see how much experience our team has, especially because we're so young or kind of still young, I guess you could say we've all been together for such a long time.

"But international experience will definitely help us over this course of qualifiers.

"Heading into the tournament, I think, hopefully, maturity Bell shine through and we just take what we've learned for the last tournament and be able to put into play."

Ante Milicic is perhaps the most - and least - under pressure of the Matildas squad and staff.

The Australian coach has already accepted the upcoming A-League coaching job at Macarthur FC, meaning his time in the Matildas hotseat is already numbered.

But given the relative success of his predecessor, Alen Stajcic, and the massive controversy over his departure from the role, if the Matildas fail to progress further in the Olympics than they did at the World Cup, it will likely be Milicic who faces the blame.

Logarzo believes that he's had a positive influence on the team already.

"I think over the last year and a half, we've all individually taken on our own responsibilities of coming into campus fit as possible, and I think that's something that Ante has definitely brought to the table," Logarzo said.

"When coming in as the new head coach, having responsibility, an ownership of how we all act when we come in.

"I think everyone's done a great job, and we're looking pretty fit, and we're looking really well. And I can't wait for the tournament."

As for the pre-tournament preparations itself, with the first qualifier against Taiwan now moved to familiar sunny Sydney shores, the hot and muggy conditions are likely to be the perfect preparation.

"It's been really hot," Logarzo said.

"I think we've been worked really, really hard, but it's good for us. So then we can run as much as we possibly can.

"It's super important. It's hard for all of us to come from a domestic leagues and be able to be on the same page.

"So for us to spend as much time together as possible was really important and for me, just to be around the girls and the vibe and finally coming to camp and we'll look forward to it. It's enjoyable."